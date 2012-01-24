India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
Jan 24 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 152,256.6 million rupees Open interest* : 2,443,680 Total Traded Quantity : 3,022,033 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Jan-12 65.0025 65.2850 65.0025 65.1275 15936 945.44 14513 2625 EURINR 27-Feb-12 65.5200 65.7075 65.4625 65.5375 12287 419.53 6399 751 EURINR 28-Mar-12 66.2500 66.2500 65.8575 65.9600 2874 162.45 2463 72 EURINR 26-Apr-12 66.2000 66.3000 66.2000 66.2600 543 42.54 642 10 EURINR 29-May-12 66.3875 66.3875 66.3875 66.3875 204 3.32 50 4 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 77.6025 78.0325 76.4000 77.9650 7288 318.55 4093 1217 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 77.6900 78.5725 77.5525 78.3725 2052 85.56 1093 328 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 78.3000 78.8000 78.3000 78.7675 297 45.70 581 38 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 79.2300 79.2300 79.2300 79.2300 80 19.83 251 2 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 65.0800 65.1275 64.7475 64.8550 7852 411.80 6341 1263 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 65.4650 65.4925 65.0900 65.2250 3941 84.98 1302 341 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 65.4100 65.4900 65.3200 65.4050 178 0.92 14 5 USDINR 27-Jan-12 50.0000 50.1825 49.9700 50.0875 982430 118941.00 2375621 43950 USDINR 27-Feb-12 50.4000 50.5450 50.3225 50.4325 829690 23511.04 466364 10173 USDINR 28-Mar-12 50.7775 50.8700 50.6625 50.7925 314933 3584.93 70635 1390 USDINR 26-Apr-12 51.0750 51.2150 51.0100 51.1325 132581 2141.26 41921 633 USDINR 29-May-12 51.3100 51.4850 51.2500 51.3925 36278 899.93 17513 236 USDINR 27-Jun-12 51.5000 51.6700 51.5000 51.6650 16996 49.87 967 47 USDINR 27-Jul-12 51.8800 51.8925 51.6650 51.8925 22262 146.09 2819 34 USDINR 29-Aug-12 52.0000 52.1500 51.9475 52.1100 10939 195.02 3744 16 USDINR 26-Sep-12 52.1900 52.1900 52.0000 52.1750 11290 29.00 556 7 USDINR 29-Oct-12 52.3500 52.5000 52.2825 52.4700 8668 76.44 1461 8 USDINR 27-Nov-12 52.6000 52.6500 52.4500 52.6500 5262 66.22 1262 10 USDINR 27-Dec-12 52.7475 52.8200 52.6150 52.8000 18819 75.23 1428 23 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: