Jan 24 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 152,256.6 million rupees Open interest* : 2,443,680 Total Traded Quantity : 3,022,033 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Jan-12 65.0025 65.2850 65.0025 65.1275 15936 945.44 14513 2625 EURINR 27-Feb-12 65.5200 65.7075 65.4625 65.5375 12287 419.53 6399 751 EURINR 28-Mar-12 66.2500 66.2500 65.8575 65.9600 2874 162.45 2463 72 EURINR 26-Apr-12 66.2000 66.3000 66.2000 66.2600 543 42.54 642 10 EURINR 29-May-12 66.3875 66.3875 66.3875 66.3875 204 3.32 50 4 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 77.6025 78.0325 76.4000 77.9650 7288 318.55 4093 1217 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 77.6900 78.5725 77.5525 78.3725 2052 85.56 1093 328 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 78.3000 78.8000 78.3000 78.7675 297 45.70 581 38 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 79.2300 79.2300 79.2300 79.2300 80 19.83 251 2 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 65.0800 65.1275 64.7475 64.8550 7852 411.80 6341 1263 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 65.4650 65.4925 65.0900 65.2250 3941 84.98 1302 341 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 65.4100 65.4900 65.3200 65.4050 178 0.92 14 5 USDINR 27-Jan-12 50.0000 50.1825 49.9700 50.0875 982430 118941.00 2375621 43950 USDINR 27-Feb-12 50.4000 50.5450 50.3225 50.4325 829690 23511.04 466364 10173 USDINR 28-Mar-12 50.7775 50.8700 50.6625 50.7925 314933 3584.93 70635 1390 USDINR 26-Apr-12 51.0750 51.2150 51.0100 51.1325 132581 2141.26 41921 633 USDINR 29-May-12 51.3100 51.4850 51.2500 51.3925 36278 899.93 17513 236 USDINR 27-Jun-12 51.5000 51.6700 51.5000 51.6650 16996 49.87 967 47 USDINR 27-Jul-12 51.8800 51.8925 51.6650 51.8925 22262 146.09 2819 34 USDINR 29-Aug-12 52.0000 52.1500 51.9475 52.1100 10939 195.02 3744 16 USDINR 26-Sep-12 52.1900 52.1900 52.0000 52.1750 11290 29.00 556 7 USDINR 29-Oct-12 52.3500 52.5000 52.2825 52.4700 8668 76.44 1461 8 USDINR 27-Nov-12 52.6000 52.6500 52.4500 52.6500 5262 66.22 1262 10 USDINR 27-Dec-12 52.7475 52.8200 52.6150 52.8000 18819 75.23 1428 23 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)