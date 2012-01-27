Jan 27 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 193,275.7 million rupees Open interest* : 2,663,354 Total Traded Quantity : 3,852,215 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Jan-12 65.1625 65.6000 64.9950 65.0375 9426 540.72 8302 1422 EURINR 27-Feb-12 65.8900 65.9925 65.0975 65.3325 18548 1471.86 22492 3627 EURINR 28-Mar-12 65.5000 66.0900 65.5000 65.7450 2465 174.28 2653 302 EURINR 26-Apr-12 66.0000 66.0000 65.9000 65.9000 591 6.20 94 9 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 78.5000 79.3300 77.7825 77.8425 4694 388.82 4986 766 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 78.9875 78.9900 77.9900 78.0350 2967 371.35 4741 1140 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 78.9000 78.9000 78.4175 78.4350 507 22.28 283 78 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 79.0000 79.0000 78.6900 78.6950 89 1.34 17 9 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 64.1050 64.7000 63.2825 64.4425 3500 393.01 6100 649 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 64.6175 65.0525 63.9075 64.5075 9344 559.57 8647 1170 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 65.2000 65.2500 64.7400 64.7925 258 5.91 91 34 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 64.9900 64.9900 64.9900 64.9900 8 0.06 1 1 USDINR 27-Jan-12 49.6950 49.8175 49.6350 49.6500 742386 53529.68 1076700 17164 USDINR 27-Feb-12 50.2400 50.3650 49.6400 49.6975 1151513 118524.00 2374614 44205 USDINR 28-Mar-12 50.8400 50.8400 49.9925 50.0525 414774 11999.61 238476 3234 USDINR 26-Apr-12 51.0100 51.0100 50.3400 50.3775 158282 2862.30 56524 970 USDINR 29-May-12 51.1500 51.1800 50.6600 50.6825 40435 1377.29 27050 356 USDINR 27-Jun-12 51.5125 51.5125 50.8950 50.9250 21351 791.04 15452 203 USDINR 27-Jul-12 51.6250 51.6500 51.1100 51.1100 26112 209.53 4093 39 USDINR 29-Aug-12 51.8225 51.8225 51.3750 51.4650 11094 6.38 124 7 USDINR 26-Sep-12 51.9750 51.9750 51.5225 51.5600 11422 7.14 138 8 USDINR 29-Oct-12 52.1500 52.1500 51.6775 51.7025 8766 0.52 10 7 USDINR 27-Nov-12 52.5250 52.5500 51.8600 52.0750 5436 0.99 19 11 USDINR 27-Dec-12 52.4500 52.5000 52.0700 52.1450 19384 31.72 605 29 USDINR 29-Jan-13 52.1800 52.1800 52.1500 52.1600 2 0.16 3 2 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)