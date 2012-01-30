Jan 30 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 108,150.6 million rupees Open interest* : 1,906,190 Total Traded Quantity : 2,152,036 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Feb-12 65.5000 65.7850 65.4975 65.7075 18108 1090.77 16622 2926 EURINR 28-Mar-12 66.0825 66.2450 65.7025 66.1275 4184 254.25 3849 439 EURINR 26-Apr-12 66.2350 66.5000 66.2175 66.4500 687 8.70 131 27 EURINR 29-May-12 66.6500 66.6500 66.6500 66.6500 229 1.67 25 9 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 78.3350 78.5700 77.8425 78.4675 2967 257.82 3294 860 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 78.6275 78.9700 78.5500 78.8600 552 13.62 173 103 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 79.0000 79.2500 78.9000 79.1675 118 2.61 33 31 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 64.7000 65.4000 64.7000 65.3050 11420 514.46 7907 960 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 64.9650 65.7325 64.9650 65.6450 637 51.08 781 126 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 65.2000 65.9950 65.2000 65.7000 10 0.33 5 5 USDINR 27-Feb-12 49.7500 50.1525 49.5500 50.0950 1085377 94572.76 1894659 41118 USDINR 28-Mar-12 49.9275 50.5000 49.9275 50.4675 442745 6262.06 124393 3023 USDINR 26-Apr-12 50.3950 50.8400 50.3725 50.7850 158694 1139.85 22517 620 USDINR 29-May-12 50.6900 51.1025 50.6675 51.0525 38860 439.95 8644 168 USDINR 27-Jun-12 51.0075 51.3500 50.9700 51.3025 42803 1740.62 34021 133 USDINR 27-Jul-12 51.2850 51.6025 51.2800 51.5750 44251 1570.30 30537 58 USDINR 29-Aug-12 51.3000 51.6850 51.3000 51.6850 8579 131.36 2559 16 USDINR 26-Sep-12 51.7000 51.8900 51.7000 51.8900 11419 9.42 182 8 USDINR 29-Oct-12 52.0600 52.0600 52.0600 52.0600 8766 0.05 1 1 USDINR 27-Nov-12 52.2000 52.3300 52.2000 52.3300 5427 26.68 511 3 USDINR 27-Dec-12 52.3000 52.5000 52.0975 52.4800 20326 60.77 1162 69 USDINR 29-Jan-13 54.4500 54.4500 52.2600 52.6600 31 1.57 30 8 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)