Feb 1 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 120,474.3 million rupees Open interest* : 1,971,391 Total Traded Quantity : 2,407,827 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Feb-12 65.2900 65.3200 65.0050 65.0675 17267 936.13 14368 2533 EURINR 28-Mar-12 65.7550 65.7700 65.4525 65.5025 4414 50.78 774 202 EURINR 26-Apr-12 66.1050 66.1050 65.7850 65.8525 673 0.99 15 8 EURINR 27-Jun-12 66.3850 66.3850 66.3850 66.3850 61 1.33 20 3 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 78.5700 78.7450 78.0625 78.1025 3527 402.95 5140 1446 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 79.0500 79.1500 78.5075 78.5300 1051 25.83 328 124 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 79.2000 79.2500 78.9000 78.9250 613 1.19 15 15 GBPINR 29-May-12 79.9300 79.9500 79.9300 79.9500 3 0.16 2 2 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 65.4775 65.5800 65.0975 65.1350 12765 318.20 4869 844 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 65.9000 65.9000 65.4525 65.4975 2835 18.59 283 74 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 66.0000 66.0000 65.6925 65.6925 15 0.59 9 3 USDINR 27-Feb-12 49.8850 49.9900 49.5475 49.5750 1135993 108715.00 2183169 42785 USDINR 28-Mar-12 50.1600 50.3325 49.8900 49.9225 429016 6538.25 130496 3042 USDINR 26-Apr-12 50.6400 50.6750 50.2500 50.2775 177639 1756.12 34814 851 USDINR 29-May-12 51.0000 51.0000 50.5150 50.5475 43301 702.66 13824 225 USDINR 27-Jun-12 51.0875 51.1100 50.8000 50.8125 41708 581.46 11411 150 USDINR 27-Jul-12 51.3000 51.3500 51.0025 51.0700 44455 276.59 5414 35 USDINR 29-Aug-12 51.5775 51.5775 51.1900 51.1900 11086 129.26 2525 4 USDINR 26-Sep-12 51.7550 51.7550 51.7000 51.7000 11416 1.50 29 2 USDINR 29-Oct-12 51.9100 51.9100 51.8000 51.8000 8766 5.81 112 5 USDINR 27-Nov-12 52.2500 52.2500 51.9125 51.9150 4923 1.61 31 14 USDINR 27-Dec-12 52.1925 52.2800 51.9650 52.0025 18829 8.96 172 17 USDINR 29-Jan-13 52.5450 52.5450 52.2000 52.2000 1035 0.37 7 6 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)