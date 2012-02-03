Feb 3 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 132,984.9 million rupees Open interest* : 2,086,950 Total Traded Quantity : 2,694,622 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Feb-12 64.8650 64.9300 64.4200 64.4925 16773 683.05 10567 1969 EURINR 28-Mar-12 65.3100 65.3500 64.8475 64.8950 4448 82.29 1266 270 EURINR 26-Apr-12 65.7500 65.7500 65.2875 65.3175 779 9.76 149 34 EURINR 29-May-12 65.4650 65.5000 65.4650 65.5000 244 2.29 35 5 EURINR 27-Jun-12 65.9000 65.9000 65.9000 65.9000 50 0.86 13 2 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 78.0575 78.1800 77.5025 77.5400 3513 298.30 3835 1379 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 78.4600 78.5700 77.9225 78.0200 1127 37.15 475 203 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 78.8550 78.9000 78.3800 78.3800 657 6.21 79 28 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 64.7775 64.8900 64.1625 64.2350 13317 299.09 4643 1046 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 65.1900 65.1900 64.5425 64.5700 2943 61.66 952 204 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 65.4000 65.4000 64.7600 65.0000 18 1.37 21 11 USDINR 27-Feb-12 49.3375 49.4625 48.9175 48.9575 1172834 116089.00 2362723 49814 USDINR 28-Mar-12 49.7250 49.7900 49.2350 49.2800 482964 7984.51 161445 4276 USDINR 26-Apr-12 49.9575 50.1300 49.5525 49.6075 197651 4079.37 81959 1448 USDINR 29-May-12 50.3600 50.3800 49.8100 49.8425 49689 1206.39 24128 431 USDINR 27-Jun-12 50.8475 50.8500 50.0400 50.0725 39705 1092.34 21666 285 USDINR 27-Jul-12 50.7000 50.7000 50.2450 50.2650 42749 557.98 11046 102 USDINR 29-Aug-12 50.9300 50.9300 50.5175 50.5175 8567 128.64 2526 7 USDINR 26-Sep-12 52.2000 52.2000 50.6700 50.6700 10368 31.55 612 14 USDINR 29-Oct-12 51.1325 51.1800 50.8600 50.9100 8190 47.86 939 11 USDINR 27-Nov-12 51.6350 51.6350 51.0500 51.0775 4974 36.86 718 35 USDINR 27-Dec-12 51.6625 51.6625 51.2500 51.3550 23333 170.07 3309 82 USDINR 29-Jan-13 51.8600 51.8600 51.4500 51.4500 2057 78.32 1516 19 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)