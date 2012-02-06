Feb 6 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 141,616.5 million rupees Open interest* : 2,149,958 Total Traded Quantity : 2,871,034 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Feb-12 64.4100 64.4100 63.8525 64.3525 15911 895.19 13963 2540 EURINR 28-Mar-12 64.8100 64.8100 64.2700 64.7275 4549 95.48 1480 314 EURINR 26-Apr-12 64.7000 65.0100 64.6225 65.0100 935 18.15 280 36 EURINR 29-May-12 64.9225 65.2350 64.9225 65.2350 294 3.25 50 5 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 77.2500 77.6450 77.0100 77.5900 3593 458.50 5934 1404 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 77.6350 78.0800 77.5000 78.0450 1176 25.97 334 169 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 78.1000 78.3500 78.0400 78.3000 672 1.25 16 9 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 63.8000 64.4450 63.5100 64.3900 12831 308.89 4832 967 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 64.2000 64.8100 63.9975 64.7425 3002 63.81 993 183 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 64.0500 64.7500 64.0500 64.7500 19 0.90 14 11 JPYINR 29-May-12 65.1500 65.1500 64.5000 65.1000 30 7.14 110 3 USDINR 27-Feb-12 48.9000 49.3750 48.8300 49.3100 1174996 123077.00 2507671 53852 USDINR 28-Mar-12 49.1600 49.6900 48.7150 49.6350 498462 9653.46 195513 4284 USDINR 26-Apr-12 49.5000 50.0150 49.4825 49.9675 214929 2485.60 49994 1057 USDINR 29-May-12 50.0000 50.2300 49.7100 50.2000 57568 1385.58 27704 279 USDINR 27-Jun-12 49.9200 50.4525 49.9200 50.4350 40369 1080.72 21572 124 USDINR 27-Jul-12 49.7500 50.6575 49.7500 50.6075 40123 616.25 12221 74 USDINR 29-Aug-12 50.5000 50.9000 50.4050 50.8700 26788 963.05 19077 21 USDINR 26-Sep-12 50.6000 51.0375 50.6000 51.0200 10672 26.31 517 9 USDINR 29-Oct-12 51.3650 51.3650 50.7600 51.2800 8190 59.67 1168 10 USDINR 27-Nov-12 51.5575 51.5575 50.9800 51.4500 5452 27.00 529 18 USDINR 27-Dec-12 52.4250 52.4250 50.6200 51.6800 26334 203.01 3953 76 USDINR 29-Jan-13 51.2850 51.8500 51.2725 51.8500 3063 160.35 3109 26 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)