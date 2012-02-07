Feb 7 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 139,817.2 million rupees Open interest* : 2,079,827 Total Traded Quantity : 2,830,435 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Feb-12 64.4000 64.9000 64.3525 64.8100 15889 694.88 10757 2243 EURINR 28-Mar-12 64.8100 65.3000 64.7750 65.2200 4626 82.10 1263 295 EURINR 26-Apr-12 65.2500 65.5900 65.1050 65.5200 1181 23.12 354 35 EURINR 27-Jul-12 65.9125 66.0500 65.8900 66.0500 128 6.66 101 9 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 77.8950 78.1650 77.5225 78.0025 3529 329.39 4237 1467 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 78.1125 78.5950 78.0000 78.4425 1211 15.57 199 113 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 78.6000 78.8500 78.5000 78.7375 678 0.63 8 8 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 64.1425 64.4125 64.0000 64.3250 12443 191.61 2986 808 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 64.3600 64.7800 64.3525 64.6500 3013 22.41 347 119 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 64.8275 64.8275 64.8275 64.8275 20 0.06 1 1 JPYINR 29-May-12 64.7500 64.7500 64.7500 64.7500 0 1.94 30 1 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 65.9000 65.9000 64.9000 64.9000 0 5.23 80 2 USDINR 27-Feb-12 49.2100 49.4650 49.0325 49.3850 1048822 126936.00 2579168 55698 USDINR 28-Mar-12 49.4975 49.7925 49.3575 49.7150 516692 7504.73 151483 3616 USDINR 26-Apr-12 49.7800 50.1250 49.7075 50.0425 220333 1289.29 25863 710 USDINR 29-May-12 50.0900 50.3550 49.9725 50.3000 57469 233.02 4647 235 USDINR 27-Jun-12 50.3300 50.6000 50.1900 50.5800 45649 398.75 7921 71 USDINR 27-Jul-12 50.5000 50.8025 50.4400 50.7275 45541 813.56 16113 35 USDINR 29-Aug-12 50.7475 50.9000 50.6700 50.9000 36751 512.93 10094 16 USDINR 26-Sep-12 50.8500 51.1500 50.8250 51.1500 20614 527.46 10373 13 USDINR 29-Oct-12 51.1500 51.3500 51.1400 51.3500 8190 17.96 351 4 USDINR 27-Nov-12 51.2225 51.4400 51.2225 51.4400 5449 0.31 6 3 USDINR 27-Dec-12 52.5200 52.5200 50.8000 51.6300 26334 94.69 1826 12 USDINR 29-Jan-13 51.7450 51.9000 51.6000 51.8900 5265 114.95 2227 17 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)