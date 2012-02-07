US STOCKS-Futures down as tech rout continues
June 12 U.S. stock index futures were lower on Monday, with Nasdaq futures taking the biggest hit as investors locked in gains on the richly-valued technology sector.
Feb 7 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 139,817.2 million rupees Open interest* : 2,079,827 Total Traded Quantity : 2,830,435 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Feb-12 64.4000 64.9000 64.3525 64.8100 15889 694.88 10757 2243 EURINR 28-Mar-12 64.8100 65.3000 64.7750 65.2200 4626 82.10 1263 295 EURINR 26-Apr-12 65.2500 65.5900 65.1050 65.5200 1181 23.12 354 35 EURINR 27-Jul-12 65.9125 66.0500 65.8900 66.0500 128 6.66 101 9 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 77.8950 78.1650 77.5225 78.0025 3529 329.39 4237 1467 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 78.1125 78.5950 78.0000 78.4425 1211 15.57 199 113 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 78.6000 78.8500 78.5000 78.7375 678 0.63 8 8 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 64.1425 64.4125 64.0000 64.3250 12443 191.61 2986 808 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 64.3600 64.7800 64.3525 64.6500 3013 22.41 347 119 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 64.8275 64.8275 64.8275 64.8275 20 0.06 1 1 JPYINR 29-May-12 64.7500 64.7500 64.7500 64.7500 0 1.94 30 1 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 65.9000 65.9000 64.9000 64.9000 0 5.23 80 2 USDINR 27-Feb-12 49.2100 49.4650 49.0325 49.3850 1048822 126936.00 2579168 55698 USDINR 28-Mar-12 49.4975 49.7925 49.3575 49.7150 516692 7504.73 151483 3616 USDINR 26-Apr-12 49.7800 50.1250 49.7075 50.0425 220333 1289.29 25863 710 USDINR 29-May-12 50.0900 50.3550 49.9725 50.3000 57469 233.02 4647 235 USDINR 27-Jun-12 50.3300 50.6000 50.1900 50.5800 45649 398.75 7921 71 USDINR 27-Jul-12 50.5000 50.8025 50.4400 50.7275 45541 813.56 16113 35 USDINR 29-Aug-12 50.7475 50.9000 50.6700 50.9000 36751 512.93 10094 16 USDINR 26-Sep-12 50.8500 51.1500 50.8250 51.1500 20614 527.46 10373 13 USDINR 29-Oct-12 51.1500 51.3500 51.1400 51.3500 8190 17.96 351 4 USDINR 27-Nov-12 51.2225 51.4400 51.2225 51.4400 5449 0.31 6 3 USDINR 27-Dec-12 52.5200 52.5200 50.8000 51.6300 26334 94.69 1826 12 USDINR 29-Jan-13 51.7450 51.9000 51.6000 51.8900 5265 114.95 2227 17 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)
Jun 12 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.11 percent on Monday compared with 6.13 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.03 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------