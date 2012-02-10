Feb 10 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 137,259.5 million rupees Open interest* : 2,246,614 Total Traded Quantity : 2,732,751 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Feb-12 66.0100 66.1700 65.6600 65.7750 21195 1210.73 18342 3992 EURINR 28-Mar-12 66.4000 66.5900 66.0650 66.1525 5946 378.52 5700 742 EURINR 26-Apr-12 66.6725 66.9300 66.5800 66.5800 3570 253.00 3791 425 EURINR 29-May-12 66.9500 67.0125 66.9500 67.0125 356 1.61 24 4 EURINR 27-Jun-12 67.2100 67.2100 67.1400 67.1400 70 1.34 20 4 EURINR 27-Jul-12 67.3700 67.3700 67.3425 67.3425 148 1.35 20 4 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 78.7000 79.0025 78.4600 78.6200 4833 610.00 7751 2328 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 79.2000 79.4000 78.9200 78.9950 4154 268.53 3394 155 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 79.6300 79.6300 79.6300 79.6300 184 198.19 2504 8 GBPINR 29-May-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 79.3000 8 159.38 2000 2 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 80.8000 80.8000 79.6000 79.6000 0 6.42 80 2 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 64.1700 64.3000 63.7675 63.8625 11029 606.13 9461 1429 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 64.6400 64.7150 64.1400 64.1875 2972 29.92 464 196 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 65.8000 65.8000 64.9000 64.9000 0 5.23 80 2 USDINR 27-Feb-12 49.7400 49.9475 49.5800 49.6425 1114380 125009.00 2510012 52138 USDINR 28-Mar-12 50.1050 50.2800 49.9200 49.9800 555850 5502.26 109732 3975 USDINR 26-Apr-12 50.5000 50.6175 50.2775 50.3175 279441 1925.80 38119 972 USDINR 29-May-12 50.8075 50.8975 50.5400 50.5725 59298 159.37 3138 156 USDINR 27-Jun-12 51.0500 51.1450 50.8750 50.8800 42230 439.86 8614 148 USDINR 27-Jul-12 51.3700 51.3725 51.0200 51.0500 45509 92.44 1804 48 USDINR 29-Aug-12 51.5100 51.6425 51.2800 51.2825 30953 54.91 1066 20 USDINR 26-Sep-12 51.7950 51.8000 51.5425 51.5875 19648 85.42 1650 13 USDINR 29-Oct-12 51.9925 52.0375 51.7800 51.8275 8100 114.57 2204 17 USDINR 27-Nov-12 52.1700 52.1700 52.1000 52.1300 5442 62.53 1199 6 USDINR 27-Dec-12 52.3700 52.3700 52.0800 52.1150 26333 26.50 506 7 USDINR 29-Jan-13 52.6500 52.6500 52.3000 52.3000 4965 56.56 1076 11 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)