Feb 13 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 140,301.3 million rupees Open interest* : 2,201,973 Total Traded Quantity : 2,822,990 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Feb-12 65.7000 65.7975 65.3800 65.4175 18504 1020.87 15579 2682 EURINR 28-Mar-12 65.9175 66.1800 65.7725 65.8125 6287 86.74 1316 291 EURINR 26-Apr-12 66.4900 66.4900 66.1850 66.1850 3558 15.51 234 32 EURINR 29-May-12 66.4325 66.4325 66.4300 66.4300 393 3.72 56 9 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 78.4375 78.4500 77.8400 78.0100 4900 369.31 4728 1932 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 78.8250 78.8650 78.2825 78.4400 6201 188.35 2398 198 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 79.1000 79.1000 78.7500 78.7575 175 0.95 12 12 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 82.6200 82.6200 82.6200 82.6200 2000 165.24 2000 1 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 63.9050 64.0425 63.4300 63.5200 10227 343.87 5406 984 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 64.3050 64.3050 63.8225 63.9025 3006 12.22 191 114 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 64.3400 64.3400 64.3300 64.3300 14 0.26 4 3 USDINR 27-Feb-12 49.7950 49.7950 49.2925 49.3400 1029665 128898.00 2607677 48858 USDINR 28-Mar-12 49.9950 50.0525 49.6350 49.6875 579874 6148.46 123568 3361 USDINR 26-Apr-12 50.3225 50.3800 49.9900 50.0400 278711 626.07 12493 705 USDINR 29-May-12 50.6050 50.6050 50.2500 50.3075 59391 118.20 2346 247 USDINR 27-Jun-12 50.9125 50.9125 50.5100 50.5550 42488 184.21 3637 87 USDINR 27-Jul-12 50.9050 51.1725 50.7750 50.7975 41454 301.48 5921 46 USDINR 29-Aug-12 51.5000 51.5000 51.0000 51.0700 39526 1032.22 20154 31 USDINR 26-Sep-12 51.5200 51.5200 51.2300 51.2300 29661 594.44 11595 11 USDINR 29-Oct-12 51.7250 51.7250 51.5000 51.5450 8602 25.97 502 3 USDINR 27-Nov-12 51.7750 51.7750 51.7600 51.7600 5441 0.10 2 2 USDINR 27-Dec-12 51.9750 51.9750 51.8625 51.9325 26333 27.10 522 6 USDINR 29-Jan-13 52.0750 52.1500 51.9625 52.1100 5562 138.04 2649 14 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India