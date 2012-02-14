Feb 14 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 94,089.16 million rupees Open interest* : 2,196,712 Total Traded Quantity : 1,888,776 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Feb-12 65.2475 65.3200 64.9650 65.2925 16599 887.60 13632 2870 EURINR 28-Mar-12 65.5000 65.7000 65.3725 65.6775 6661 271.38 4144 629 EURINR 26-Apr-12 65.8300 66.0800 65.7550 66.0525 2161 181.58 2757 305 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 77.8100 77.9700 77.6250 77.9375 4628 395.58 5085 1730 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 78.2600 78.4200 78.0500 78.3450 7169 119.21 1523 176 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 78.6500 78.6500 78.6500 78.6500 178 0.24 3 1 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 79.6000 79.6000 78.5000 78.5000 0 6.32 80 2 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 63.8000 63.8875 63.2100 63.4200 11063 373.46 5882 1101 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 63.9275 64.1925 63.6100 63.7775 3026 19.84 311 187 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 64.0725 64.0725 64.0000 64.0000 14 0.13 2 2 USDINR 27-Feb-12 49.5025 49.5825 49.3750 49.4850 1038504 86997.16 1758694 37786 USDINR 28-Mar-12 49.8425 49.9200 49.7250 49.8250 597660 3836.01 77017 2591 USDINR 26-Apr-12 50.2250 50.2700 50.0700 50.1625 277631 433.69 8646 551 USDINR 29-May-12 50.4800 50.5000 50.3300 50.4275 59925 63.32 1256 149 USDINR 27-Jun-12 50.7500 50.7500 50.5600 50.6875 43231 65.14 1286 64 USDINR 27-Jul-12 50.9250 50.9250 50.7825 50.8750 41664 41.06 807 24 USDINR 29-Aug-12 51.0800 51.0800 51.0025 51.0025 39526 3.12 61 2 USDINR 26-Sep-12 51.2450 51.2900 51.2400 51.2425 28100 81.07 1582 8 USDINR 29-Oct-12 51.4750 51.4750 51.4750 51.4750 8603 0.05 1 1 USDINR 29-Jan-13 52.1400 52.1675 52.0300 52.1500 10369 313.20 6007 28 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)