Feb 15 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 94,705.22 million rupees Open interest* : 2,297,465 Total Traded Quantity : 1,904,263 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Feb-12 65.1175 65.1175 64.9000 64.9800 16029 562.16 8649 1889 EURINR 28-Mar-12 65.4450 65.4500 65.2900 65.3800 6942 65.13 996 222 EURINR 26-Apr-12 65.7500 65.8575 65.7400 65.8575 2177 5.59 85 10 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 77.6925 77.6925 77.3375 77.5550 4524 347.82 4485 1648 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 78.1125 78.1400 77.7825 78.0000 7446 50.01 641 191 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 78.4425 78.4425 78.2000 78.3100 175 1.80 23 14 GBPINR 29-May-12 78.5000 78.5000 78.5000 78.5000 37 2.36 30 15 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 79.4500 79.4500 78.8500 78.8500 0 4.75 60 2 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 63.1100 63.1100 62.7650 62.9550 11672 487.45 7750 1603 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 63.3075 63.3550 63.1700 63.3125 3837 77.67 1228 199 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 63.2000 63.4525 63.2000 63.4525 19 0.51 8 4 JPYINR 29-May-12 63.0725 64.1975 63.0725 64.1975 0 1.27 20 4 USDINR 27-Feb-12 49.4875 49.4975 49.2850 49.4150 1024269 81064.39 1641864 36403 USDINR 28-Mar-12 49.7875 49.7925 49.6275 49.7525 607433 5428.22 109183 2978 USDINR 26-Apr-12 50.1525 50.1525 49.9675 50.1000 286312 993.66 19850 512 USDINR 29-May-12 50.3500 50.3800 50.2200 50.3550 60318 84.57 1681 90 USDINR 27-Jun-12 50.5850 50.6400 50.5050 50.6225 43935 85.89 1699 65 USDINR 27-Jul-12 50.8200 50.8800 50.7075 50.8575 51716 521.73 10259 29 USDINR 29-Aug-12 51.0000 51.1000 50.9425 51.0725 39524 1084.56 21253 20 USDINR 26-Sep-12 51.5000 51.5000 51.1500 51.3575 48634 2085.10 40570 14 USDINR 29-Oct-12 51.3825 51.5700 51.3825 51.5500 38378 1560.62 30275 9 USDINR 27-Nov-12 51.6500 51.7200 51.6050 51.6700 5716 40.15 777 8 USDINR 27-Dec-12 51.8500 51.9200 51.8175 51.8700 26932 42.87 826 21 USDINR 29-Jan-13 52.0700 52.1975 52.0025 52.1400 11440 106.93 2051 26 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month.