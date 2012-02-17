Feb 17 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 93,355.79 million rupees Open interest* : 2,195,452 Total Traded Quantity : 1,877,655 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Feb-12 64.8500 64.9500 64.6450 64.8425 13967 831.27 12833 2376 EURINR 28-Mar-12 65.2400 65.3700 65.0600 65.2450 10420 297.83 4570 404 EURINR 26-Apr-12 65.6350 65.6350 65.4850 65.4850 2176 1.05 16 2 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 78.0000 78.2400 77.8000 78.1650 4727 423.49 5428 2262 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 78.3650 78.7100 78.2500 78.6700 7768 92.88 1183 447 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 78.6150 79.0500 78.6150 79.0475 280 11.27 143 50 GBPINR 29-May-12 79.1000 79.2500 79.0900 79.2500 89 4.27 54 9 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 79.6000 79.6000 79.2500 79.2900 135 11.11 140 17 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 79.5000 79.8000 79.5000 79.8000 50 4.13 52 3 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 62.7100 62.7100 62.2550 62.4200 11065 420.61 6741 1431 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 63.0200 63.0200 62.6500 62.7650 4248 134.93 2150 469 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 63.1000 63.2300 63.0500 63.0575 21 0.50 8 5 USDINR 27-Feb-12 49.4500 49.4500 49.2425 49.3650 887646 79740.02 1616587 30910 USDINR 28-Mar-12 49.7550 49.7650 49.5950 49.7050 635903 7347.63 147948 3071 USDINR 26-Apr-12 50.1000 50.1000 49.9500 50.0650 299132 1477.09 29527 588 USDINR 29-May-12 50.3250 50.3600 50.2150 50.3300 66067 531.91 10576 173 USDINR 27-Jun-12 50.5850 50.6200 50.4800 50.5925 43959 295.73 5849 94 USDINR 27-Jul-12 50.8475 50.8475 50.7400 50.7625 41872 573.86 11300 23 USDINR 29-Aug-12 51.2500 51.2500 50.9800 51.0525 29531 769.59 15036 10 USDINR 26-Sep-12 51.2050 51.3850 51.2025 51.3100 54133 283.27 5521 5 USDINR 29-Oct-12 51.4275 51.5025 51.4275 51.4300 38370 8.55 166 4 USDINR 27-Nov-12 51.7000 51.7175 51.5850 51.5850 4714 51.81 1002 4 USDINR 27-Dec-12 51.8500 51.8500 51.8400 51.8400 26932 0.10 2 2 USDINR 29-Jan-13 51.9500 52.1400 51.9500 52.1400 12247 42.87 823 11 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)