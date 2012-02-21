Feb 21 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 109,146.3 million rupees Open interest* : 2,438,730 Total Traded Quantity : 2,201,853 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Feb-12 65.2000 65.3900 65.1425 65.2700 14832 895.81 13728 2529 EURINR 28-Mar-12 65.6100 65.8025 65.5500 65.6725 11433 226.05 3443 610 EURINR 26-Apr-12 66.0225 66.1200 65.9200 66.1100 2194 2.38 36 9 EURINR 27-Jun-12 66.4450 66.4450 66.4325 66.4400 80 0.66 10 2 EURINR 27-Jul-12 66.5900 66.5900 66.5900 66.5900 158 0.67 10 1 EURINR 27-Dec-12 69.2200 69.2200 69.2200 69.2200 2000 138.44 2000 1 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 78.0175 78.1050 77.8400 77.9725 5014 397.30 5096 1800 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 78.4000 78.5575 78.2975 78.4550 7799 41.82 533 207 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 78.7575 78.8000 78.7575 78.8000 546 27.20 346 5 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 79.2000 79.2000 79.2000 79.2000 95 3.17 40 1 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 61.8275 61.9325 61.5000 61.8400 10754 481.22 7801 1621 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 62.2100 62.3200 61.9250 62.2450 4230 73.79 1189 421 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 62.4000 62.5200 62.2900 62.5200 18 0.87 14 11 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 63.6000 63.6000 63.6000 63.6000 40 2.54 40 1 USDINR 27-Feb-12 49.1950 49.3950 49.1350 49.3500 989771 91334.58 1855083 36635 USDINR 28-Mar-12 49.5500 49.7500 49.4750 49.7050 763936 13150.24 265180 3940 USDINR 26-Apr-12 49.8300 50.0900 49.8300 50.0500 300338 1609.66 32234 664 USDINR 29-May-12 50.1300 50.3700 50.1300 50.3350 70362 431.96 8602 207 USDINR 27-Jun-12 50.4475 50.6100 50.3950 50.5900 44691 150.27 2978 83 USDINR 27-Jul-12 50.6625 50.8400 50.6200 50.8250 43696 111.89 2217 34 USDINR 29-Aug-12 50.5050 51.0600 50.5050 51.0600 29521 1.37 27 4 USDINR 26-Sep-12 51.2800 51.2800 51.2625 51.2775 54438 20.77 405 4 USDINR 29-Oct-12 51.3700 51.5400 51.3700 51.5400 38390 1.34 26 4 USDINR 27-Nov-12 51.8000 51.8000 51.8000 51.8000 4714 0.05 1 1 USDINR 27-Dec-12 51.8500 52.0000 51.8000 52.0000 27233 31.72 611 7 USDINR 29-Jan-13 52.0000 52.1900 52.0000 52.1700 12447 10.58 203 6 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)