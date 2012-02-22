Feb 22 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 95,534.32 million rupees Open interest* : 2,462,195 Total Traded Quantity : 1,918,664 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Feb-12 65.1250 65.3225 65.1150 65.2525 15181 997.21 15287 2687 EURINR 28-Mar-12 65.6250 65.7500 65.5400 65.7050 12196 302.02 4600 639 EURINR 26-Apr-12 66.0100 66.1000 66.0000 66.0900 3025 127.53 1932 88 EURINR 27-Jun-12 66.4100 66.4100 66.4100 66.4100 88 0.66 10 1 EURINR 27-Jul-12 66.5700 66.5700 66.5700 66.5700 168 0.67 10 2 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 77.7325 77.8825 77.4000 77.5025 4461 533.95 6873 1688 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 78.3375 78.4000 77.9200 78.0050 7915 277.93 3554 400 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 78.6500 78.7400 78.4000 78.4100 321 151.38 1927 35 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 79.7200 79.7200 78.7200 78.7200 50 6.34 80 2 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 61.7275 61.7500 61.4000 61.5000 10181 258.84 4206 1300 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 62.0500 62.0575 61.7700 61.8825 5551 172.50 2787 659 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 62.2700 62.3000 62.2700 62.2700 45 1.81 29 5 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 62.6500 62.6500 62.6500 62.6500 0 2.51 40 1 USDINR 27-Feb-12 49.2650 49.3700 49.1700 49.3200 949694 76670.93 1555364 31194 USDINR 28-Mar-12 49.5475 49.7250 49.5450 49.6800 825615 12810.94 257991 3697 USDINR 26-Apr-12 50.0050 50.0825 49.9475 50.0350 306235 1912.76 38256 597 USDINR 29-May-12 50.2900 50.3700 50.2300 50.3250 70207 663.16 13183 198 USDINR 27-Jun-12 50.5625 50.5975 50.5100 50.5800 44907 79.76 1577 37 USDINR 27-Jul-12 50.7725 50.8850 50.7500 50.8325 43488 247.27 4865 69 USDINR 29-Aug-12 50.8000 51.1100 50.8000 51.1000 29617 57.49 1131 13 USDINR 26-Sep-12 52.0000 52.0000 51.2200 51.2200 54545 5.85 114 6 USDINR 29-Oct-12 51.4575 51.5475 51.4500 51.5475 38393 2.68 52 6 USDINR 27-Nov-12 51.8300 51.8300 51.8300 51.8300 4714 0.05 1 1 USDINR 27-Dec-12 51.9675 52.0000 51.8500 51.9750 27233 6.13 118 9 USDINR 29-Jan-13 52.1700 52.2000 52.1000 52.1600 8365 243.96 4677 28 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)