Feb 23 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 65,091.24 million rupees Open interest* : 2,479,665 Total Traded Quantity : 1,305,292 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Feb-12 65.3425 65.5900 65.2800 65.4625 12680 893.40 13650 2478 EURINR 28-Mar-12 65.6900 66.0225 65.6900 65.8825 15674 433.80 6584 649 EURINR 26-Apr-12 66.1375 66.3900 66.1250 66.2800 2868 70.42 1064 34 EURINR 29-May-12 66.5100 66.6500 66.5050 66.6500 434 2.80 42 11 EURINR 27-Jun-12 66.6575 66.6575 66.6475 66.6475 103 1.00 15 4 EURINR 27-Jul-12 66.7750 66.7750 66.7750 66.7750 178 0.67 10 2 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 77.2800 77.4000 77.1900 77.3525 4400 481.82 6235 1240 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 77.7850 77.8975 77.7000 77.8200 8042 130.34 1675 179 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 78.2000 78.2975 78.2000 78.2600 256 69.97 897 13 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 78.5600 78.5600 78.5600 78.5600 103 0.63 8 2 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 79.5500 79.5500 78.7000 78.8025 70 11.08 140 4 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 79.0000 80.0000 79.0000 80.0000 2000 0.16 2 2 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 61.5000 61.5700 61.3500 61.4375 10855 335.96 5467 1047 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 61.8875 61.9700 61.7550 61.8225 5694 61.19 989 299 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 63.2000 63.2000 62.5050 62.5050 20 2.51 40 2 USDINR 27-Feb-12 49.4000 49.4000 49.1525 49.2325 894505 49146.13 998056 22032 USDINR 28-Mar-12 49.6900 49.6900 49.5100 49.5900 883482 10988.35 221592 4027 USDINR 26-Apr-12 50.0150 50.0175 49.8725 49.9500 320989 1347.79 26987 597 USDINR 29-May-12 50.3125 50.3125 50.1900 50.2450 70059 184.82 3678 158 USDINR 27-Jun-12 50.5800 50.5825 50.4500 50.5100 44963 218.32 4320 151 USDINR 27-Jul-12 50.7825 50.8475 50.7500 50.7500 42348 77.15 1518 39 USDINR 29-Aug-12 50.5000 51.1500 50.5000 50.9900 29677 213.54 4187 10 USDINR 26-Sep-12 51.4400 51.4400 51.1550 51.2225 49758 284.29 5529 13 USDINR 29-Oct-12 51.4825 51.5200 51.4475 51.4600 38395 30.98 602 8 USDINR 27-Nov-12 51.7150 51.7200 51.6950 51.7200 4914 20.74 401 6 USDINR 27-Dec-12 51.9975 51.9975 51.9775 51.9875 28833 83.28 1602 12 USDINR 29-Jan-13 52.0600 52.0600 52.0600 52.0600 8365 0.10 2 1 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)