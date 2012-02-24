Feb 24 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 156,941.3 million rupees Open interest* : 2,441,811 Total Traded Quantity : 3,167,598 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Feb-12 65.5900 65.7900 65.5075 65.6250 10940 1080.78 16460 2299 EURINR 28-Mar-12 66.1050 66.2300 65.9700 66.0625 18909 613.56 9284 908 EURINR 26-Apr-12 66.3950 66.6400 66.3000 66.4225 3030 146.02 2196 115 EURINR 29-May-12 66.7575 66.8500 66.5500 66.6425 534 9.54 143 27 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 77.3100 77.6300 77.1500 77.4250 4125 437.99 5660 1590 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 77.7325 78.1500 77.6525 77.9000 8394 229.13 2942 518 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 78.2325 78.5850 78.0850 78.1500 654 119.82 1534 34 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 78.7900 78.7900 78.7900 78.7900 104 0.08 1 1 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 61.2950 61.3100 60.7500 60.8375 7106 1005.19 16469 2216 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 61.7100 61.7275 61.1625 61.2300 10104 596.76 9708 1163 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 61.9950 61.9950 61.6400 61.6975 453 39.79 645 48 USDINR 27-Feb-12 49.1500 49.1900 48.9350 48.9975 707797 100684.00 2051707 34402 USDINR 28-Mar-12 49.4950 49.5475 49.2725 49.3475 1014989 46478.86 940595 12821 USDINR 26-Apr-12 49.8025 49.9000 49.6300 49.7000 337220 4381.85 88032 1409 USDINR 29-May-12 50.1525 50.1775 49.9500 49.9925 65502 678.26 13547 233 USDINR 27-Jun-12 50.3500 50.4000 50.2275 50.3125 48322 291.05 5782 92 USDINR 27-Jul-12 50.6200 50.6800 50.4525 50.4750 42646 31.93 631 19 USDINR 29-Aug-12 50.8375 50.9625 50.6525 50.6975 29692 4.83 95 8 USDINR 26-Sep-12 51.0875 51.1300 51.0000 51.0000 49959 17.83 349 15 USDINR 29-Oct-12 51.2425 51.3150 51.1950 51.2025 38389 11.79 230 5 USDINR 27-Nov-12 51.4700 51.4700 51.4050 51.4225 4914 0.36 7 3 USDINR 27-Dec-12 51.7900 51.8000 51.7000 51.7000 29665 70.68 1365 12 USDINR 29-Jan-13 51.9925 52.0000 51.9025 51.9300 8363 11.23 216 9 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)