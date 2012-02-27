Feb 27 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 154,002.01 million rupees Open interest* : 2,639,982 Total Traded Quantity : 3,087,337 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Feb-12 65.8200 65.9925 65.8200 65.9450 5786 729.08 11058 1742 EURINR 28-Mar-12 66.2600 66.6025 66.2600 66.5300 23733 1378.22 20739 3041 EURINR 26-Apr-12 66.7600 67.0500 66.7025 66.9675 3725 286.17 4276 375 EURINR 29-May-12 67.0700 67.3100 67.0700 67.2650 1179 116.40 1734 36 EURINR 27-Jun-12 67.4900 67.4900 67.4900 67.4900 123 1.35 20 3 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 77.7050 77.8500 77.6275 77.8000 2804 291.60 3750 806 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 78.2500 78.7825 78.1025 78.7375 8156 827.88 10550 1670 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 78.6000 79.2000 78.6000 79.1875 535 118.09 1495 133 GBPINR 29-May-12 79.2000 79.2500 79.2000 79.2500 440 75.28 951 16 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 80.6000 80.6000 80.6000 80.6000 110 3.22 40 1 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 81.5200 81.5200 81.5200 81.5200 2000 163.04 2000 1 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 60.3550 60.4975 60.1525 60.4600 3577 379.90 6287 1143 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 60.7275 61.7500 60.6550 61.5025 10609 879.52 14377 2940 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 61.3000 62.1050 61.3000 61.8625 725 41.74 677 118 JPYINR 29-May-12 62.1050 62.1200 62.1050 62.1200 31 4.48 72 11 USDINR 27-Feb-12 49.0500 49.0700 48.9500 49.0500 647487 36428.97 743064 11614 USDINR 28-Mar-12 49.3275 49.7075 49.3050 49.6550 1175323 102532.00 2071340 35020 USDINR 26-Apr-12 49.7500 50.0800 49.6575 50.0350 414986 8072.23 161919 2178 USDINR 29-May-12 50.0000 50.3700 49.9575 50.3350 65950 402.92 8042 279 USDINR 27-Jun-12 50.2600 50.6200 50.2400 50.6000 49286 139.40 2766 110 USDINR 27-Jul-12 50.5200 50.8675 50.5200 50.8400 52638 513.23 10097 18 USDINR 29-Aug-12 50.8200 51.1200 50.8200 51.0450 39738 513.31 10061 8 USDINR 26-Sep-12 51.1400 51.3850 51.1400 51.3550 49985 7.23 141 20 USDINR 29-Oct-12 51.1825 51.3775 51.1825 51.3550 37971 57.89 1130 17 USDINR 27-Nov-12 51.5600 51.5600 51.5600 51.5600 4914 4.54 88 1 USDINR 27-Dec-12 51.6475 51.8375 51.6475 51.8375 29665 26.87 520 3 USDINR 29-Jan-13 52.0500 52.2000 52.0500 52.2000 8483 6.25 120 3 USDINR 26-Feb-13 52.1675 52.2000 52.1675 52.2000 23 1.20 23 2 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)