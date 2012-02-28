Feb 28 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 53,801.65 million rupees Open interest* : 1,936,808 Total Traded Quantity : 1,066,380 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Mar-12 66.4000 66.6075 66.3500 66.4375 23648 784.99 11808 1799 EURINR 26-Apr-12 66.8425 67.0450 66.8325 66.9075 4066 372.02 5558 336 EURINR 29-May-12 67.1575 67.3500 67.1325 67.1450 1171 286.12 4261 31 EURINR 27-Jun-12 67.0000 68.0000 67.0000 67.3300 163 2.96 44 11 EURINR 27-Jul-12 67.5400 67.5400 67.5375 67.5375 198 1.35 20 3 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 78.4000 78.5575 78.2500 78.2975 8808 675.89 8623 1700 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 78.8575 78.9500 78.7500 78.7725 578 216.01 2739 67 GBPINR 29-May-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 79.2500 340 197.65 2500 10 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 79.6000 79.6000 79.6000 79.6000 70 3.18 40 1 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 61.7250 61.8200 61.2100 61.3975 11108 606.24 9863 2172 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 62.1925 62.1950 61.6500 61.8475 927 75.48 1219 478 USDINR 28-Mar-12 49.5500 49.5950 49.4100 49.4425 1104189 45036.20 909847 19852 USDINR 26-Apr-12 49.7100 49.9600 49.7100 49.8275 446575 2880.76 57767 1285 USDINR 29-May-12 50.2000 50.2400 50.0900 50.1100 65866 121.98 2433 111 USDINR 27-Jun-12 50.4700 50.4800 50.4000 50.4125 50090 65.92 1307 41 USDINR 27-Jul-12 50.6500 50.7500 50.6500 50.6500 42637 517.55 10218 19 USDINR 29-Aug-12 51.2000 51.2000 50.9100 50.9100 29761 514.50 10049 7 USDINR 26-Sep-12 51.2000 51.3375 51.0700 51.1400 62026 616.32 12044 8 USDINR 29-Oct-12 51.4600 51.7000 51.2700 51.4700 47972 696.64 13524 8 USDINR 27-Nov-12 51.5025 51.5025 51.5025 51.5025 4914 25.80 501 2 USDINR 27-Dec-12 51.6525 51.7500 51.6525 51.7500 31665 103.36 2001 2 USDINR 26-Feb-13 52.2500 52.3900 52.1000 52.1000 36 0.73 14 4 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)