Feb 29 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 87,772.69 million rupees Open interest* : 1,922,885 Total Traded Quantity : 1,762,843 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Mar-12 66.4025 66.5475 66.2600 66.3075 22674 968.36 14583 2448 EURINR 26-Apr-12 66.7700 66.9875 66.7225 66.7500 4389 71.74 1073 174 EURINR 29-May-12 67.1375 67.1375 67.1375 67.1375 1007 101.39 1506 12 EURINR 27-Jun-12 67.3500 67.3500 67.3500 67.3500 174 1.21 18 4 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 78.3400 78.6850 78.3400 78.6525 9854 440.31 5603 1477 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 78.8500 79.1875 78.8500 79.1500 1230 147.65 1868 331 GBPINR 29-May-12 79.5000 79.5000 79.4900 79.5000 920 208.83 2630 33 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 78.7900 604 95.58 1200 4 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 61.2200 61.4700 61.1300 61.3100 11349 264.43 4315 1192 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 61.6100 61.8050 61.6100 61.7125 891 12.02 195 75 USDINR 28-Mar-12 49.3500 49.4000 49.1825 49.3675 1058615 78293.69 1587163 34285 USDINR 26-Apr-12 49.6450 49.7700 49.5675 49.7450 466076 3383.51 68066 1515 USDINR 29-May-12 49.8750 50.0700 49.8750 50.0375 66649 740.05 14802 307 USDINR 27-Jun-12 50.1600 50.3400 50.1500 50.3375 48376 550.85 10961 174 USDINR 27-Jul-12 50.4800 50.5850 50.4175 50.5725 43432 110.97 2197 53 USDINR 29-Aug-12 50.7600 50.8150 50.7275 50.7900 40180 547.46 10779 27 USDINR 26-Sep-12 51.0975 51.1000 50.9900 51.0500 62028 1121.90 21965 38 USDINR 29-Oct-12 51.0000 51.3000 51.0000 51.2475 37980 510.56 10011 4 USDINR 27-Nov-12 51.5300 51.5475 51.4600 51.4600 4914 18.37 357 23 USDINR 27-Dec-12 51.7000 51.7100 51.6600 51.6800 32265 110.16 2131 14 USDINR 29-Jan-13 51.9275 51.9275 51.8325 51.9000 9220 71.99 1388 14 USDINR 26-Feb-13 52.0000 52.0800 52.0000 52.0800 58 1.66 32 5 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)