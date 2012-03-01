Mar 1 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 69,196.32 million rupees Open interest* : 1,923,727 Total Traded Quantity : 1,388,196 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Mar-12 66.1200 66.1200 65.8950 66.0075 23157 643.19 9745 2094 EURINR 26-Apr-12 66.5500 66.5500 66.3950 66.4750 4610 57.89 871 219 EURINR 29-May-12 66.8500 66.8650 66.7100 66.8650 1030 9.48 142 20 EURINR 27-Jun-12 67.0000 67.0000 66.9725 66.9775 293 7.97 119 13 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 78.7000 78.9900 78.6500 78.9425 10401 407.92 5175 1558 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 79.2900 79.4900 79.1875 79.4525 1783 84.01 1059 282 GBPINR 29-May-12 79.6075 79.8000 79.6000 79.8000 926 0.72 9 9 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 61.0975 61.2000 60.9400 61.1425 11453 209.20 3425 1148 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 61.5000 61.5975 61.3625 61.5625 1062 30.21 491 166 USDINR 28-Mar-12 49.5025 49.5775 49.4275 49.5450 1035119 62491.13 1262338 28514 USDINR 26-Apr-12 49.8100 49.9500 49.8100 49.9200 483845 3562.02 71412 1585 USDINR 29-May-12 50.1600 50.2525 50.1275 50.2275 68860 483.43 9632 280 USDINR 27-Jun-12 50.4800 50.5300 50.4100 50.5025 49514 494.62 9800 172 USDINR 27-Jul-12 50.7200 50.7600 50.6500 50.7500 45440 412.19 8131 126 USDINR 29-Aug-12 50.9900 51.0275 50.9800 50.9900 40214 23.61 463 15 USDINR 26-Sep-12 51.2000 51.2500 51.1975 51.2175 62339 26.22 512 16 USDINR 29-Oct-12 51.3950 51.4500 51.3950 51.4300 37707 84.11 1636 8 USDINR 27-Nov-12 51.5925 51.6700 51.5925 51.6700 4879 2.84 55 3 USDINR 27-Dec-12 51.8900 51.8900 51.8500 51.8500 32265 0.57 11 2 USDINR 29-Jan-13 52.0050 52.0650 52.0050 52.0550 8830 164.98 3170 20 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)