Mar 2 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 93,913.72 million rupees Open interest* : 2,068,664 Total Traded Quantity : 1,868,008 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Mar-12 66.3425 66.4500 65.8575 65.9500 24124 849.41 12869 2698 EURINR 26-Apr-12 66.3475 66.6000 66.2650 66.3900 4900 176.83 2662 259 EURINR 29-May-12 66.8000 67.3300 66.7450 66.8225 1685 106.05 1587 23 EURINR 27-Jun-12 67.0000 67.0000 67.0000 67.0000 343 3.35 50 11 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 78.9075 79.3575 78.8875 79.2425 10588 699.32 8833 2133 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 79.4475 79.8600 79.4475 79.7250 1798 241.54 3031 230 GBPINR 29-May-12 79.9500 80.2000 79.9500 80.0525 859 263.38 3291 50 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 80.1725 80.1725 80.1725 80.1725 105 72.39 901 3 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 60.8600 61.1650 60.8175 61.1000 10541 315.41 5173 1242 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 61.3700 61.5400 61.3050 61.5050 1199 31.45 512 182 JPYINR 29-May-12 61.8200 61.8200 61.8200 61.8200 32 0.12 2 2 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 61.8000 61.8600 61.8000 61.8600 24 0.25 4 3 USDINR 28-Mar-12 49.4650 49.8650 49.4650 49.7875 1156482 82923.62 1667230 37367 USDINR 26-Apr-12 49.8750 50.2450 49.8600 50.1675 481202 3135.48 62543 1661 USDINR 29-May-12 50.1550 50.5475 50.1550 50.4700 75636 813.36 16130 434 USDINR 27-Jun-12 50.4900 50.8100 50.4900 50.7350 49870 298.45 5883 130 USDINR 27-Jul-12 50.8000 51.0450 50.7900 50.9700 54538 706.08 13845 81 USDINR 29-Aug-12 51.1500 51.2850 51.0500 51.2200 42164 1353.69 26430 40 USDINR 26-Sep-12 51.1000 51.5200 51.1000 51.4800 50330 630.07 12314 20 USDINR 29-Oct-12 51.6000 51.6600 51.6000 51.6600 37051 59.70 1156 4 USDINR 27-Nov-12 51.7300 51.9600 51.7300 51.9300 4129 78.51 1513 10 USDINR 27-Dec-12 51.9900 52.1600 51.9900 52.1600 32265 48.42 930 10 USDINR 29-Jan-13 52.1100 52.2500 52.0675 52.2500 9880 107.46 2060 12 USDINR 26-Feb-13 52.3675 52.5000 52.3000 52.4950 18919 999.37 19059 64 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)