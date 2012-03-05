Mar 5 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 113,517.23 million rupees Open interest* : 2,151,506 Total Traded Quantity : 2,250,244 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Mar-12 65.9900 66.2500 65.9550 66.1425 23378 681.31 10308 2314 EURINR 26-Apr-12 66.3875 66.7000 66.3275 66.6025 6097 231.17 3476 161 EURINR 29-May-12 66.8825 66.9675 66.8825 66.9675 881 58.82 879 10 EURINR 27-Jun-12 67.2000 67.2500 67.2000 67.2500 1363 68.38 1023 8 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 79.5200 79.5200 79.0400 79.2475 9660 430.19 5434 1666 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 79.6200 79.8200 79.5500 79.7125 2355 191.29 2403 204 GBPINR 29-May-12 79.9500 80.1500 79.9500 80.1500 261 50.64 633 11 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 79.4000 79.8700 79.4000 79.8700 530 49.87 625 3 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 61.1075 61.8600 61.1075 61.7700 9933 427.04 6935 2240 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 61.5025 62.2000 61.5025 62.1950 1340 27.02 435 192 JPYINR 29-May-12 62.4000 62.4000 62.4000 62.4000 32 0.69 11 7 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 62.7000 63.1000 62.7000 63.1000 0 38.75 616 24 JPYINR 26-Sep-12 62.8100 63.2000 62.8000 63.2000 100 32.49 516 3 USDINR 28-Mar-12 49.9500 50.2500 49.9500 50.1600 1210164 99994.96 1995313 39646 USDINR 26-Apr-12 50.3350 50.6300 50.3350 50.5350 505968 8842.50 175064 2837 USDINR 29-May-12 50.4000 50.9325 50.4000 50.8350 73752 543.30 10695 435 USDINR 27-Jun-12 50.9825 51.2000 50.9600 51.1100 52770 367.48 7195 190 USDINR 27-Jul-12 51.2200 51.4150 51.1800 51.3400 45212 620.83 12103 88 USDINR 29-Aug-12 51.4575 51.6300 51.4400 51.6300 42175 38.78 752 38 USDINR 26-Sep-12 51.5500 52.0000 51.5500 51.8500 60598 559.33 10846 26 USDINR 29-Oct-12 52.0000 52.1550 51.9325 51.9500 36992 6.81 131 12 USDINR 27-Nov-12 52.1900 52.2800 52.1700 52.1700 3909 14.78 283 8 USDINR 27-Dec-12 52.3800 52.4500 52.3800 52.4500 32265 0.63 12 5 USDINR 29-Jan-13 52.3600 52.6850 52.3600 52.6850 10651 123.76 2354 14 USDINR 26-Feb-13 52.7500 52.8600 52.7500 52.7925 21120 116.39 2202 13 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)