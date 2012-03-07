Mar 7 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 141,479.4 million rupees Open interest* : 2,164,485 Total Traded Quantity : 2,769,232 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Mar-12 66.5700 66.9975 66.3000 66.3425 22027 662.98 9950 2600 EURINR 26-Apr-12 67.1100 67.4775 66.7650 66.8050 7104 124.57 1854 214 EURINR 29-May-12 67.5825 67.5825 67.2500 67.2500 940 5.05 75 12 EURINR 27-Jun-12 67.8500 67.8500 67.7000 67.7000 1448 71.08 1050 7 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 79.8800 80.1650 79.3750 79.4700 7553 563.03 7057 2087 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 80.9500 80.9500 79.8900 79.9400 3877 182.23 2266 297 GBPINR 29-May-12 80.5400 80.7175 80.3000 80.3000 272 8.79 109 21 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 79.8700 505 32.30 400 2 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 62.6775 63.2200 62.4500 62.5900 9973 737.75 11734 2825 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 63.2650 63.6025 62.9800 63.0050 1448 131.61 2078 466 JPYINR 29-May-12 63.5600 63.5600 63.3025 63.3100 35 0.38 6 4 USDINR 28-Mar-12 50.8050 50.9900 50.4725 50.5175 1176492 124813.00 2458658 53026 USDINR 26-Apr-12 51.2175 51.3675 50.8600 50.8900 524548 6856.20 134025 3339 USDINR 29-May-12 51.5000 51.6750 51.1700 51.1950 92499 1793.58 34899 840 USDINR 27-Jun-12 51.7800 51.9100 51.4375 51.4800 61454 1234.86 23906 412 USDINR 27-Jul-12 52.1300 52.1800 51.6950 51.7100 48093 1319.12 25334 105 USDINR 29-Aug-12 52.2500 52.3600 51.9000 51.9225 37855 333.83 6392 36 USDINR 26-Sep-12 52.4500 52.5600 52.1500 52.1600 55603 296.51 5653 25 USDINR 29-Oct-12 52.8000 52.8500 52.3500 52.3650 37082 2119.44 40143 38 USDINR 27-Nov-12 52.9300 52.9350 52.5500 52.5750 4042 31.78 601 12 USDINR 27-Dec-12 53.1350 53.1350 52.7975 52.8075 32264 44.14 834 11 USDINR 29-Jan-13 53.2500 53.2500 52.8350 52.9225 14470 55.83 1054 16 USDINR 26-Feb-13 53.5000 53.5000 53.1000 53.2025 24901 61.43 1154 20 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)