Mar 9 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 92,346.28 million rupees Open interest* : 2,057,804 Total Traded Quantity : 1,822,983 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28/03/2012 66.6475 66.6475 66.2000 66.2450 21674 620.26 9338 2058 EURINR 26/04/2012 66.9975 67.1000 66.7000 66.7150 6938 197.90 2955 289 EURINR 29/05/2012 67.3300 67.3300 67.0575 67.0575 986 142.25 2113 28 EURINR 27/06/2012 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 67.7000 448 67.66 1000 4 GBPINR 28/03/2012 79.3025 79.4100 78.9125 78.9625 6169 589.35 7439 1987 GBPINR 26/04/2012 79.7425 80.0500 79.4700 79.5075 5491 273.32 3425 281 GBPINR 29/05/2012 80.1325 80.2225 79.9000 79.9150 455 90.58 1129 36 GBPINR 27/06/2012 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 79.8700 105 32.25 400 2 JPYINR 28/03/2012 61.5975 61.6800 61.1475 61.2000 10889 629.15 10248 2746 JPYINR 26/04/2012 61.8300 62.0500 61.5900 61.6225 2005 131.64 2130 731 JPYINR 29/05/2012 62.0050 62.0050 61.9000 61.9000 165 18.41 297 52 USDINR 28/03/2012 50.2475 50.2675 50.0650 50.0950 1046126 80742.15 1609266 35894 USDINR 26/04/2012 50.6525 50.6600 50.4625 50.4975 535527 5034.11 99574 2482 USDINR 29/05/2012 50.9000 50.9750 50.7900 50.8125 96001 1358.28 26689 554 USDINR 27/06/2012 51.1500 51.2550 51.0800 51.1100 65613 1012.13 19788 264 USDINR 27/07/2012 51.4500 51.4975 51.3150 51.3575 57240 700.49 13622 121 USDINR 29/08/2012 51.5300 51.7025 51.5300 51.5950 33295 377.63 7325 32 USDINR 26/09/2012 51.9000 51.9500 51.7525 51.7575 55522 31.29 603 15 USDINR 29/10/2012 52.0125 52.1500 51.9175 51.9175 36737 19.73 379 8 USDINR 27/11/2012 52.2800 52.3500 52.2800 52.3125 4067 1.41 27 3 USDINR 27/12/2012 52.3575 52.5600 52.3575 52.5200 32264 26.65 507 3 USDINR 29/01/2013 52.6900 52.7500 52.5900 52.5900 15677 134.35 2549 18 USDINR 26/02/2013 52.7600 52.9650 52.7600 52.8825 24410 115.30 2180 20 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month.