Mar 12 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 105,363.6 million rupees Open interest* : 2,240,540 Total Traded Quantity : 2,087,813 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Mar-12 65.8475 65.8575 65.5650 65.7950 20435 800.61 12183 2798 EURINR 26-Apr-12 66.1725 66.3350 66.0575 66.2725 7074 85.05 1285 233 EURINR 29-May-12 66.5000 66.6600 66.5000 66.6600 1124 28.55 429 36 EURINR 27-Jun-12 66.8850 66.8850 66.8850 66.8850 448 4.48 67 8 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 78.5075 78.7050 78.3450 78.3975 5676 538.09 6854 1621 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 79.0000 79.2300 78.9000 78.9400 5594 35.75 452 139 GBPINR 29-May-12 79.5000 79.6400 79.3925 79.4000 494 6.76 85 26 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 79.8275 79.8275 79.8275 79.8275 106 0.08 1 1 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 60.8000 61.1200 60.8000 61.0475 10434 297.59 4879 1156 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 61.3625 61.5050 61.3200 61.4450 1965 22.28 363 129 JPYINR 29-May-12 62.0000 62.1500 62.0000 62.1500 164 0.25 4 4 USDINR 28-Mar-12 50.0325 50.2250 50.0325 50.1800 1169135 90101.78 1796332 36759 USDINR 26-Apr-12 50.4500 50.6125 50.4400 50.5750 569179 8565.42 169437 2446 USDINR 29-May-12 50.7725 50.9225 50.7725 50.8850 115162 3195.98 62826 787 USDINR 27-Jun-12 51.0500 51.2200 51.0500 51.1850 74781 1019.54 19929 246 USDINR 27-Jul-12 51.3500 51.4400 51.3225 51.4400 56780 104.07 2024 40 USDINR 29-Aug-12 51.5425 51.7175 51.5425 51.6550 34496 157.74 3053 52 USDINR 26-Sep-12 51.7475 51.9125 51.7300 51.8225 55847 130.28 2514 11 USDINR 29-Oct-12 51.9125 52.0450 51.9125 52.0450 36736 0.10 2 2 USDINR 27-Nov-12 52.3000 52.3600 52.2350 52.3600 4566 26.25 502 3 USDINR 27-Dec-12 52.4450 52.4450 52.4450 52.4450 32264 0.05 1 1 USDINR 29-Jan-13 53.0000 53.0000 53.0000 53.0000 15677 0.05 1 1 USDINR 26-Feb-13 52.8675 52.9700 52.7600 52.8875 22403 242.91 4590 11 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)