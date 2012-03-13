Mar 13 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 86,852.45 million rupees Open interest* : 2,295,751 Total Traded Quantity : 1,716,620 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Mar-12 65.9500 66.1150 65.6600 65.7000 20590 838.56 12733 2831 EURINR 26-Apr-12 66.5100 66.5875 66.1600 66.1775 7586 156.46 2359 377 EURINR 29-May-12 66.7400 66.7850 66.5575 66.5575 1170 19.80 297 34 EURINR 29-Oct-12 66.0000 67.5000 66.0000 67.5000 3 1.34 20 5 EURINR 27-Dec-12 66.0000 67.5000 66.0000 67.5000 2010 1.34 20 2 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 78.3925 78.5000 78.2250 78.4325 4950 469.77 5996 1526 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 78.9850 79.0600 78.8000 78.9700 5667 15.94 202 80 GBPINR 29-May-12 79.3500 79.3500 79.3500 79.3500 504 0.79 10 4 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 79.6425 79.7500 79.6425 79.7500 109 0.24 3 2 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 60.8850 61.0225 60.4725 60.6275 8163 1030.71 16968 2391 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 61.2525 61.4300 60.9500 61.0675 1832 102.67 1678 381 JPYINR 29-May-12 61.5000 61.5000 61.3200 61.4200 317 13.33 217 15 USDINR 28-Mar-12 50.0125 50.1575 49.9825 50.1050 1170402 71105.08 1420435 35689 USDINR 26-Apr-12 50.5100 50.5400 50.3850 50.4850 584111 6378.21 126400 1889 USDINR 29-May-12 50.8500 50.8600 50.7050 50.8175 119374 965.30 19010 429 USDINR 27-Jun-12 51.1350 51.1650 51.0200 51.1450 76242 473.42 9269 177 USDINR 27-Jul-12 51.3000 51.4000 51.3000 51.3825 53956 489.09 9529 65 USDINR 29-Aug-12 51.5700 51.6200 51.5325 51.6200 34511 301.96 5857 14 USDINR 26-Sep-12 51.8800 51.9350 51.7400 51.8200 58547 805.77 15526 9 USDINR 29-Oct-12 52.0450 52.1400 51.9800 52.1350 47234 689.61 13247 16 USDINR 27-Nov-12 52.2925 52.3000 52.1850 52.3000 5835 133.55 2559 3 USDINR 27-Dec-12 52.5300 52.5600 52.3900 52.5600 37914 1076.47 20510 54 USDINR 29-Jan-13 52.6875 52.7400 52.5000 52.7400 18372 205.69 3907 19 USDINR 26-Feb-13 52.9000 52.9200 52.7150 52.9175 36352 1577.36 29868 118 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)