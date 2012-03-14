Mar 14 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 91,348.91 million rupees Open interest* : 2,314,833 Total Traded Quantity : 1,806,038 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Mar-12 65.5800 65.6150 65.3025 65.5775 19837 982.68 15014 2779 EURINR 26-Apr-12 65.9775 66.1100 65.8250 66.0850 7506 115.95 1758 310 EURINR 29-May-12 66.3825 66.4400 66.2175 66.4200 1230 9.82 148 31 EURINR 27-Jul-12 66.7425 67.0475 66.7400 66.8000 217 10.11 151 9 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 78.2775 78.8850 78.2750 78.7450 5935 534.66 6801 1588 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 78.5100 79.4450 78.5100 79.3100 5703 31.83 402 168 GBPINR 29-May-12 79.5500 79.7675 79.5500 79.7600 514 4.93 62 31 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 79.9500 80.0500 79.9500 80.0500 111 0.16 2 2 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 79.7000 80.2500 79.7000 80.2500 0 28.79 360 2 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 60.3000 60.3300 59.9500 60.0175 7883 657.20 10924 2034 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 60.7450 60.7800 60.4050 60.4775 1876 138.45 2285 671 JPYINR 29-May-12 60.8700 60.8700 60.7800 60.7800 361 5.97 98 14 JPYINR 26-Sep-12 61.3000 61.8000 61.3000 61.8000 100 22.16 360 2 USDINR 28-Mar-12 49.9900 50.2025 49.9850 50.1100 1156435 80153.76 1599477 35100 USDINR 26-Apr-12 50.4825 50.5900 50.4100 50.5100 585752 3749.51 74236 1524 USDINR 29-May-12 50.8000 50.9100 50.7500 50.8225 120444 517.19 10174 279 USDINR 27-Jun-12 51.0500 51.2000 51.0500 51.1125 76314 140.61 2750 74 USDINR 27-Jul-12 51.3000 51.4325 51.3000 51.3800 52907 114.25 2222 41 USDINR 29-Aug-12 51.6300 51.7000 51.5900 51.6600 36505 134.30 2600 31 USDINR 26-Sep-12 51.7800 51.9325 51.7700 51.8300 50542 440.47 8505 8 USDINR 29-Oct-12 52.2500 52.2500 52.0300 52.0900 41239 574.41 11004 9 USDINR 27-Nov-12 52.3000 52.4125 52.2225 52.3200 19585 745.78 14254 11 USDINR 27-Dec-12 52.4600 52.5900 52.4500 52.5000 52388 1132.26 21554 84 USDINR 29-Jan-13 52.6925 52.7875 52.6350 52.6350 24672 392.58 7456 18 USDINR 26-Feb-13 52.8500 52.9900 52.7975 52.9000 46777 711.09 13441 101 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)