Mar 15 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 132,406.83 million rupees Open interest* : 2,288,130 Total Traded Quantity : 2,611,061 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Mar-12 65.4950 66.0725 65.4825 65.9825 18660 946.78 14392 2855 EURINR 26-Apr-12 66.0750 66.5600 66.0000 66.4900 7552 88.24 1331 270 EURINR 29-May-12 66.4500 66.6000 66.4500 66.6000 1272 4.46 67 4 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 78.5450 79.2050 78.5450 79.1175 6327 469.87 5956 1458 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 79.1000 79.7575 79.1000 79.6575 5840 30.67 386 169 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 59.8675 60.6850 59.7900 60.5875 8407 856.36 14231 3000 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 60.3750 61.1500 60.2600 61.0275 1878 87.38 1439 478 USDINR 28-Mar-12 50.2525 50.6275 50.2500 50.5500 1147358 119137.00 2363633 49886 USDINR 26-Apr-12 50.6550 51.0200 50.6425 50.9500 594519 5502.78 108319 2497 USDINR 29-May-12 50.9925 51.3450 50.9300 51.2800 125591 1352.97 26451 636 USDINR 27-Jun-12 51.2950 51.6500 51.2700 51.5850 77822 505.97 9841 177 USDINR 27-Jul-12 51.5775 51.8675 51.5250 51.8675 53733 72.02 1390 46 USDINR 29-Aug-12 51.8300 52.1400 51.7625 52.1400 37483 130.33 2508 38 USDINR 26-Sep-12 52.0500 52.3475 51.9825 52.3475 51094 29.23 561 12 USDINR 29-Oct-12 52.2300 52.5875 52.1975 52.5875 36795 315.98 6039 16 USDINR 27-Nov-12 52.1200 52.6675 52.1200 52.6475 9126 629.60 12008 11 USDINR 27-Dec-12 52.7500 53.0000 52.0800 53.0000 40773 1167.71 22168 56 USDINR 29-Jan-13 52.9500 53.2000 52.8500 53.2000 19329 427.56 8075 31 USDINR 26-Feb-13 53.0100 53.4000 52.9875 53.3875 44571 651.93 12266 75 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)