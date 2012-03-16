Mar 16 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 131,775.6 million rupees Open interest* : 2,260,911 Total Traded Quantity : 2,597,862 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Mar-12 65.9750 66.1600 65.7525 65.8400 18882 1225.09 18574 3017 EURINR 26-Apr-12 66.4750 66.6500 66.2150 66.3300 7920 76.95 1159 179 EURINR 29-May-12 66.7950 66.7950 66.7950 66.7950 1273 0.07 1 1 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 79.2175 79.3900 78.9025 79.2275 6680 667.62 8433 1559 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 79.6675 79.9600 79.5025 79.7725 5904 29.97 376 158 GBPINR 29-May-12 80.1525 80.1525 80.1500 80.1500 573 7.61 95 19 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 60.4925 60.5975 60.1050 60.1600 8428 532.28 8822 1751 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 61.5975 61.5975 60.5425 60.5925 2018 39.24 645 312 USDINR 28-Mar-12 50.3675 50.5700 50.2400 50.3650 1119743 119260.00 2365343 51412 USDINR 26-Apr-12 50.7650 51.1000 50.6425 50.7700 597941 6556.96 129068 3688 USDINR 29-May-12 51.1150 51.5550 50.9750 51.0925 130261 1967.76 38452 786 USDINR 27-Jun-12 50.5900 51.6500 50.5900 51.4025 78004 216.51 4211 119 USDINR 27-Jul-12 51.6825 51.7925 51.5775 51.6375 53455 92.54 1790 41 USDINR 29-Aug-12 51.9450 52.0500 51.7925 51.8700 37440 41.24 794 38 USDINR 26-Sep-12 52.1575 52.2500 51.7000 52.2500 51104 29.54 567 12 USDINR 29-Oct-12 52.4000 52.5500 52.2325 52.5500 36821 5.29 101 5 USDINR 27-Nov-12 52.5000 52.9500 52.4700 52.6800 4606 394.57 7508 25 USDINR 27-Dec-12 52.9500 52.9900 52.6000 52.8975 35741 382.08 7220 47 USDINR 29-Jan-13 53.0450 53.1900 53.0000 53.1300 18933 58.68 1105 6 USDINR 26-Feb-13 53.2600 53.3700 53.1000 53.2300 45184 191.63 3598 43 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)