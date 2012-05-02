May 2 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 105,468.5 million rupees Open interest* : 2,214,761 Total Traded Quantity : 1,969,100 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-May-12 69.9750 70.4225 69.8475 69.9675 30421 1586.40 22626 3494 EURINR 27-Jun-12 70.4125 70.8275 70.2900 70.3675 4514 71.49 1013 208 EURINR 27-Jul-12 71.0000 71.1000 70.7000 70.7175 1191 11.90 168 22 EURINR 29-Aug-12 71.4000 71.4000 71.4000 71.4000 164 0.21 3 1 EURINR 26-Sep-12 71.5000 71.5000 71.5000 71.5000 93 0.07 1 1 EURINR 27-Dec-12 72.0000 72.0000 72.0000 72.0000 45 0.07 1 1 GBPINR 29-May-12 85.8800 86.4275 85.7700 86.0975 12826 422.73 4907 1572 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 86.2725 86.9000 86.2725 86.6100 2040 26.68 308 147 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 87.3050 87.3200 86.9600 86.9600 112 3.05 35 8 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 87.3500 87.7550 87.2200 87.2200 39 1.75 20 5 JPYINR 29-May-12 65.9700 66.4650 65.9125 66.3000 9622 420.77 6361 1703 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 66.3375 66.6900 66.2975 66.6675 362 18.51 278 119 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 66.7675 66.9000 66.7650 66.9000 55 2.81 42 12 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 66.9000 66.9000 66.9000 66.9000 50 0.67 10 2 USDINR 29-May-12 52.9375 53.3200 52.8825 53.2500 1692442 98010.69 1842924 39823 USDINR 27-Jun-12 53.2850 53.6550 53.2200 53.5875 175501 2657.20 49642 2011 USDINR 27-Jul-12 53.5700 53.9825 53.5500 53.9075 71830 719.46 13366 404 USDINR 29-Aug-12 53.9000 54.3000 53.8900 54.2475 46855 217.54 4012 131 USDINR 26-Sep-12 54.2300 54.5400 54.2300 54.5000 15547 163.03 2997 52 USDINR 29-Oct-12 54.5400 54.8100 54.5400 54.7700 8699 116.97 2136 26 USDINR 27-Nov-12 54.4025 55.0000 54.4025 54.9575 7802 1.15 21 7 USDINR 27-Dec-12 55.0000 55.4300 54.9475 55.2975 30996 208.74 3794 27 USDINR 29-Jan-13 55.3900 55.6000 55.3900 55.4000 21579 0.39 7 6 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.6000 55.8550 55.6000 55.7700 34607 426.53 7654 38 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.6000 56.2800 55.6000 55.9875 33825 255.24 4559 93 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.8000 56.3625 55.8000 56.2200 13544 124.46 2215 28 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)