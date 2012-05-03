May 3 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 117,448.3 million rupees Open interest* : 2,323,607 Total Traded Quantity : 2,179,636 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-May-12 70.0500 70.5675 70.0025 70.5375 30352 919.29 13060 2448 EURINR 27-Jun-12 70.6175 70.9800 70.5900 70.9475 4711 36.29 512 157 EURINR 27-Jul-12 71.0400 71.2700 71.0400 71.2500 1147 7.41 104 11 EURINR 29-Aug-12 71.6000 71.6000 71.6000 71.6000 236 5.15 72 2 GBPINR 29-May-12 86.3500 86.8825 86.3500 86.8425 12824 591.23 6828 1765 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 86.9575 87.3700 86.9450 87.3300 2166 35.92 412 235 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 87.3950 87.7800 87.3950 87.7800 161 5.07 58 26 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 87.6500 87.6500 87.6500 87.6500 39 0.44 5 1 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 89.7000 89.7000 89.7000 89.7000 50 4.49 50 1 JPYINR 29-May-12 66.4000 66.8700 66.4000 66.8275 9102 507.80 7611 1449 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 66.8500 67.2225 66.8500 67.1975 419 13.02 194 131 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 67.7000 67.7000 67.7000 67.7000 70 1.35 20 11 USDINR 29-May-12 53.3100 53.7525 53.3100 53.7175 1773776 108508.00 2024949 40567 USDINR 27-Jun-12 53.6325 54.0725 53.6325 54.0375 200551 5175.53 95980 3010 USDINR 27-Jul-12 53.9525 54.4000 53.9525 54.3450 69742 777.94 14347 463 USDINR 29-Aug-12 54.3000 54.6925 54.3000 54.6525 47709 182.34 3339 127 USDINR 26-Sep-12 54.7000 54.9875 54.7000 54.9100 16805 136.15 2482 75 USDINR 29-Oct-12 55.0125 55.3125 55.0000 55.1725 8712 31.21 566 34 USDINR 27-Nov-12 55.0100 55.4675 55.0100 55.4675 7770 1.94 35 4 USDINR 27-Dec-12 55.3800 55.6975 55.3800 55.6975 31151 27.35 493 17 USDINR 29-Jan-13 55.8800 55.8800 55.8650 55.8650 21730 8.44 151 3 USDINR 26-Feb-13 56.0500 56.2575 55.9525 56.1025 34534 8.30 148 15 USDINR 27-Mar-13 56.3025 56.4900 56.1500 56.3875 35336 148.64 2639 59 USDINR 26-Apr-13 56.5025 56.6900 56.3600 56.6025 14514 315.09 5581 93 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)