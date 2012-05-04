May 4 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 159,830.6 million rupees Open interest* : 2,260,970 Total Traded Quantity : 2,946,591 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-May-12 70.7750 71.1100 70.5000 70.5750 30740 1100.90 15528 2801 EURINR 27-Jun-12 71.2975 71.5100 70.8600 70.9675 4942 100.74 1412 396 EURINR 27-Jul-12 71.7700 71.8375 71.2525 71.2525 1280 26.11 364 58 EURINR 29-Aug-12 72.0250 72.0325 72.0000 72.0000 236 11.02 153 18 EURINR 26-Sep-12 72.2550 72.3000 72.2500 72.3000 123 2.24 31 7 EURINR 27-Mar-13 73.4000 73.4000 73.4000 73.4000 4 0.07 1 1 EURINR 26-Apr-13 73.6000 73.6000 73.6000 73.6000 4 0.07 1 1 GBPINR 29-May-12 87.0500 87.5200 86.8925 86.9900 12848 413.10 4734 1601 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 87.7150 88.0000 87.4100 87.4550 2250 38.98 444 268 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 88.2225 88.4925 87.9150 87.9150 176 6.44 73 15 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 88.3875 88.8875 88.3875 88.8875 38 0.44 5 4 JPYINR 29-May-12 66.9900 67.5575 66.9200 67.0000 9405 688.42 10234 2051 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 67.3100 67.9100 67.2850 67.3625 435 10.06 149 112 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 67.9300 67.9300 67.9300 67.9300 43 1.15 17 4 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 68.3000 68.3000 68.3000 68.3000 70 1.02 15 2 JPYINR 26-Sep-12 68.5000 68.5000 68.5000 68.5000 1 0.07 1 1 USDINR 29-May-12 53.9350 54.1775 53.7200 53.7700 1615475 145217.00 2689608 55928 USDINR 27-Jun-12 54.2125 54.5000 54.0350 54.0650 278827 9481.53 174574 3933 USDINR 27-Jul-12 54.6050 54.7900 54.3525 54.3850 75199 1031.61 18875 726 USDINR 29-Aug-12 54.8500 55.0900 54.6675 54.7125 48178 351.85 6404 263 USDINR 26-Sep-12 55.1000 55.3200 54.9000 54.9600 19179 296.78 5374 171 USDINR 29-Oct-12 55.4000 55.5725 55.1650 55.1900 8803 52.28 943 45 USDINR 27-Nov-12 55.8300 55.8300 55.3750 55.3825 7846 10.35 186 21 USDINR 27-Dec-12 55.9900 56.0975 55.5700 55.6075 31848 64.74 1161 46 USDINR 29-Jan-13 56.2500 56.2500 55.8450 55.8450 20840 91.67 1634 33 USDINR 26-Feb-13 56.5000 56.5800 56.0475 56.0750 34544 26.62 474 14 USDINR 27-Mar-13 56.8000 56.8000 56.2500 56.2575 35318 186.54 3300 54 USDINR 26-Apr-13 57.0000 57.1000 56.4750 56.5175 22318 618.87 10896 153 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)