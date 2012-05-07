May 7 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 144,025.33 million rupees Open interest* : 2,388,569 Total Traded Quantity : 2,672,851 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-May-12 69.2000 70.1025 69.1425 69.2450 29538 1677.83 24128 4338 EURINR 27-Jun-12 70.5225 70.5225 69.5450 69.6150 5371 143.13 2048 363 EURINR 27-Jul-12 70.2250 70.4450 69.8650 69.9325 1252 10.93 156 34 EURINR 29-Aug-12 70.6400 70.6400 70.1200 70.1275 350 10.18 145 23 GBPINR 29-May-12 86.9500 87.0575 85.7775 85.8900 12691 924.93 10724 2973 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 87.5100 87.5650 86.2775 86.3625 2256 91.40 1054 426 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 87.5075 87.5075 86.7200 86.7200 198 4.17 48 23 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 87.5000 87.5000 87.5000 87.5000 38 0.09 1 1 JPYINR 29-May-12 67.5475 67.6500 66.4625 66.5975 10126 548.00 8185 2296 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 68.0100 68.0100 66.8500 66.9375 500 20.03 298 181 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 67.9300 35 0.82 12 2 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 68.3000 70 0.82 12 2 USDINR 29-May-12 54.0850 54.0850 53.0900 53.1725 1700583 128721.00 2406662 53650 USDINR 27-Jun-12 54.2325 54.3300 53.4075 53.4950 304241 7552.99 140225 4467 USDINR 27-Jul-12 54.5775 54.6500 53.7300 53.8125 79558 1421.75 26294 857 USDINR 29-Aug-12 54.8400 54.8400 54.0375 54.1225 53786 1337.47 24655 402 USDINR 26-Sep-12 55.0450 55.0450 54.3200 54.3800 21682 689.45 12628 256 USDINR 29-Oct-12 55.2375 55.2375 54.5500 54.5800 9063 65.36 1194 61 USDINR 27-Nov-12 55.4825 55.4825 54.7500 54.7500 7857 0.77 14 6 USDINR 27-Dec-12 55.7400 55.7400 55.0000 55.0100 32053 137.27 2477 18 USDINR 29-Jan-13 55.6000 55.7400 55.2000 55.2000 20839 0.83 15 6 USDINR 26-Feb-13 56.1475 56.1475 55.4000 55.4000 34545 0.62 11 6 USDINR 27-Mar-13 56.1100 56.1200 55.6500 55.7975 35959 193.82 3461 58 USDINR 26-Apr-13 56.4650 56.5800 55.7100 56.0475 25978 471.70 8404 119 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)