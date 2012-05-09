May 9 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 133,889.2 million rupees Open interest* : 2,397,950 Total Traded Quantity : 2,473,472 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-May-12 69.7800 70.1800 69.5950 70.0700 29136 845.35 12099 2613 EURINR 27-Jun-12 70.2000 70.5550 70.0000 70.4575 6169 82.92 1180 282 EURINR 27-Jul-12 70.3850 70.8900 70.3850 70.8900 1340 30.19 428 38 EURINR 29-Aug-12 70.7700 71.1500 70.7500 71.0600 589 24.91 352 52 EURINR 26-Sep-12 71.1700 71.1700 71.1700 71.1700 138 0.71 10 2 GBPINR 29-May-12 86.7500 87.1250 86.5500 87.0575 12741 495.64 5708 1754 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 87.2000 87.6100 86.9925 87.5550 2580 67.85 777 370 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 87.6700 87.9100 87.5025 87.9100 271 5.26 60 25 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 88.6000 88.6000 88.6000 88.6000 52 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 87.0000 90.0000 87.0000 89.0000 0 0.35 4 4 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 89.5000 90.0000 88.0000 90.0000 50 0.45 5 3 JPYINR 29-May-12 67.4250 67.9500 67.2400 67.8525 10392 771.49 11429 1812 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 67.7200 68.3250 67.5850 68.2125 545 36.22 534 235 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 68.3400 68.3400 68.3400 68.3400 41 0.41 6 1 USDINR 29-May-12 53.7225 54.1000 53.6525 54.0150 1684812 125119.00 2323149 54173 USDINR 27-Jun-12 54.0075 54.4150 53.9800 54.3450 320464 4550.41 83978 3436 USDINR 27-Jul-12 54.4550 54.7325 54.3100 54.6975 84115 886.39 16276 720 USDINR 29-Aug-12 54.8000 55.0450 54.6275 55.0250 56457 355.17 6483 192 USDINR 26-Sep-12 54.9700 55.2500 54.8975 55.1925 22201 107.24 1951 53 USDINR 29-Oct-12 55.2200 55.5000 55.1450 55.4350 10507 68.29 1235 52 USDINR 27-Nov-12 55.4350 55.7500 55.3600 55.7075 8020 39.41 709 32 USDINR 27-Dec-12 55.6000 56.2000 55.5400 56.0500 31846 34.03 611 39 USDINR 29-Jan-13 55.9000 56.4275 55.8400 56.2100 20846 13.36 239 19 USDINR 26-Feb-13 56.0000 56.6000 56.0000 56.3500 34533 24.49 436 24 USDINR 27-Mar-13 56.3000 56.6500 56.2400 56.6500 36057 60.21 1066 61 USDINR 26-Apr-13 57.0000 57.0000 56.5000 56.8000 24048 269.39 4746 89 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)