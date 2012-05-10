May 10 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 157,162.5 million rupees Open interest* : 2,376,324 Total Traded Quantity : 2,913,693 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-May-12 70.0100 70.0100 68.8350 69.2775 28713 1272.67 18361 3466 EURINR 27-Jun-12 70.5550 70.5550 69.2475 69.6950 6096 110.10 1580 386 EURINR 27-Jul-12 70.1950 70.3900 69.8500 70.0550 1324 1.61 23 11 EURINR 29-Aug-12 70.4050 70.4050 70.1500 70.1500 594 0.84 12 4 EURINR 26-Sep-12 70.9975 70.9975 70.9975 70.9975 138 0.07 1 1 EURINR 29-Oct-12 71.4500 71.4500 71.4500 71.4500 14 0.07 1 1 GBPINR 29-May-12 87.2050 87.2200 85.8000 86.5200 12207 981.38 11370 2256 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 87.6000 87.6000 86.2850 86.9250 3645 205.78 2370 372 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 87.6000 87.6000 86.8000 87.3000 318 7.67 88 50 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 87.6000 87.6000 87.6000 87.6000 41 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 87.2000 93.2000 87.2000 90.2000 0 0.36 4 4 JPYINR 29-May-12 67.8925 67.8925 66.7275 67.2225 9696 573.74 8538 1812 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 68.0200 68.0700 67.0975 67.5550 502 53.40 790 314 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 68.0375 68.0375 68.0000 68.0000 58 2.25 33 5 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 68.2150 68.2150 68.2000 68.2000 70 0.55 8 3 USDINR 29-May-12 54.0850 54.1225 53.1700 53.5875 1622891 143916.00 2686108 72071 USDINR 27-Jun-12 54.4025 54.4400 53.5000 53.9000 334089 6110.35 113401 4918 USDINR 27-Jul-12 54.6000 54.6325 53.8000 54.2275 83106 1487.21 27443 772 USDINR 29-Aug-12 54.7500 54.7500 54.1550 54.5125 56619 244.91 4498 156 USDINR 26-Sep-12 55.2000 55.2000 54.6000 54.7500 23288 143.58 2621 81 USDINR 29-Oct-12 55.1800 55.2500 54.7500 55.1600 10510 15.89 289 17 USDINR 27-Nov-12 55.4500 55.4800 55.1400 55.2200 8020 0.39 7 5 USDINR 27-Dec-12 55.7000 55.7500 55.4500 55.6750 31847 0.39 7 5 USDINR 29-Jan-13 55.8500 56.0000 55.6000 55.6000 20846 0.17 3 3 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.9000 56.2800 55.6500 55.9200 34533 30.92 553 17 USDINR 27-Mar-13 56.4000 56.4000 55.8000 55.9600 38191 159.75 2847 69 USDINR 26-Apr-13 58.0125 58.0125 56.1025 56.1750 48968 1842.36 32736 269 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)