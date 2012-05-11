GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling stunned by UK election shock, fallout limited elsewhere
* Pound falls to two-month low around $1.2689 in erratic trade
May 11 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 107,272.87 million rupees Open interest* : 2,466,738 Total Traded Quantity : 1,985,154 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-May-12 69.2500 69.6150 69.0650 69.5425 28787 628.92 9054 2209 EURINR 27-Jun-12 69.8000 69.9900 69.6475 69.9125 6161 21.72 311 104 EURINR 27-Jul-12 70.3000 70.3000 70.2575 70.2700 1318 0.56 8 7 EURINR 26-Feb-13 72.0000 72.0000 72.0000 72.0000 69 2.16 30 1 EURINR 27-Mar-13 72.0000 72.0000 72.0000 72.0000 19 1.08 15 1 GBPINR 29-May-12 86.3850 87.1100 86.3850 86.5625 12089 423.91 4896 1073 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 87.1000 87.1925 86.9325 87.0650 4548 118.92 1367 103 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 87.4650 87.6200 87.3500 87.4500 346 3.32 38 19 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 87.8000 87.8000 87.6225 87.6250 42 0.88 10 6 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 88.0000 88.1000 87.8575 87.9000 73 2.02 23 11 JPYINR 29-May-12 67.3075 67.4875 67.0475 67.2550 10234 456.71 6785 1716 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 67.4900 67.8000 67.4200 67.5775 496 17.78 263 117 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 68.0500 68.0500 68.0500 68.0500 80 0.68 10 1 USDINR 29-May-12 53.6100 53.8825 53.5775 53.7950 1675593 94976.72 1766518 45344 USDINR 27-Jun-12 53.9250 54.1900 53.8975 54.0900 360011 7560.53 139835 3734 USDINR 27-Jul-12 54.3800 54.4800 54.2350 54.3750 91516 2149.14 39533 821 USDINR 29-Aug-12 54.6000 54.7700 54.5500 54.6575 57901 300.29 5494 196 USDINR 26-Sep-12 54.7775 55.0025 54.7775 54.9125 24440 245.26 4467 132 USDINR 29-Oct-12 55.1500 55.2650 55.0625 55.0650 11189 101.50 1841 59 USDINR 27-Nov-12 55.2850 55.5050 55.2850 55.3150 8526 51.89 936 30 USDINR 27-Dec-12 55.4800 55.7400 55.4100 55.5975 31771 19.93 359 13 USDINR 29-Jan-13 55.7800 55.8000 55.7800 55.8000 20845 0.11 2 2 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.8100 56.0000 55.7000 56.0000 34532 3.29 59 9 USDINR 27-Mar-13 56.0800 56.5000 55.9700 56.2025 37591 43.71 780 38 USDINR 26-Apr-13 56.7150 56.7150 56.2000 56.2600 48561 141.85 2520 109 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)
* Pound falls to two-month low around $1.2689 in erratic trade
By Chris Thomas June 9 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Friday, largely shrugging off a shockingly bad election result for British Prime Minister Theresa May that has plunged the UK into political chaos days before the start of Brexit talks. Sterling fell sharply, but with results still pointing to May's Conservatives forming a minority government, and analysts playing up the chances of a "softer" Brexit under that or an alternative left-wing coalition under Lab