May 11 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 107,272.87 million rupees Open interest* : 2,466,738 Total Traded Quantity : 1,985,154 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-May-12 69.2500 69.6150 69.0650 69.5425 28787 628.92 9054 2209 EURINR 27-Jun-12 69.8000 69.9900 69.6475 69.9125 6161 21.72 311 104 EURINR 27-Jul-12 70.3000 70.3000 70.2575 70.2700 1318 0.56 8 7 EURINR 26-Feb-13 72.0000 72.0000 72.0000 72.0000 69 2.16 30 1 EURINR 27-Mar-13 72.0000 72.0000 72.0000 72.0000 19 1.08 15 1 GBPINR 29-May-12 86.3850 87.1100 86.3850 86.5625 12089 423.91 4896 1073 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 87.1000 87.1925 86.9325 87.0650 4548 118.92 1367 103 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 87.4650 87.6200 87.3500 87.4500 346 3.32 38 19 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 87.8000 87.8000 87.6225 87.6250 42 0.88 10 6 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 88.0000 88.1000 87.8575 87.9000 73 2.02 23 11 JPYINR 29-May-12 67.3075 67.4875 67.0475 67.2550 10234 456.71 6785 1716 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 67.4900 67.8000 67.4200 67.5775 496 17.78 263 117 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 68.0500 68.0500 68.0500 68.0500 80 0.68 10 1 USDINR 29-May-12 53.6100 53.8825 53.5775 53.7950 1675593 94976.72 1766518 45344 USDINR 27-Jun-12 53.9250 54.1900 53.8975 54.0900 360011 7560.53 139835 3734 USDINR 27-Jul-12 54.3800 54.4800 54.2350 54.3750 91516 2149.14 39533 821 USDINR 29-Aug-12 54.6000 54.7700 54.5500 54.6575 57901 300.29 5494 196 USDINR 26-Sep-12 54.7775 55.0025 54.7775 54.9125 24440 245.26 4467 132 USDINR 29-Oct-12 55.1500 55.2650 55.0625 55.0650 11189 101.50 1841 59 USDINR 27-Nov-12 55.2850 55.5050 55.2850 55.3150 8526 51.89 936 30 USDINR 27-Dec-12 55.4800 55.7400 55.4100 55.5975 31771 19.93 359 13 USDINR 29-Jan-13 55.7800 55.8000 55.7800 55.8000 20845 0.11 2 2 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.8100 56.0000 55.7000 56.0000 34532 3.29 59 9 USDINR 27-Mar-13 56.0800 56.5000 55.9700 56.2025 37591 43.71 780 38 USDINR 26-Apr-13 56.7150 56.7150 56.2000 56.2600 48561 141.85 2520 109 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)