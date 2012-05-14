May 14 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 116,021.79 million rupees Open interest* : 2,436,759 Total Traded Quantity : 2,138,978 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-May-12 69.4150 69.6500 69.2325 69.5475 29178 702.52 10119 1966 EURINR 27-Jun-12 69.7475 70.0000 69.6325 69.9200 6151 22.97 329 110 EURINR 27-Jul-12 70.0000 70.2975 70.0000 70.2500 1316 0.77 11 6 EURINR 29-Aug-12 70.6000 70.6000 70.6000 70.6000 599 0.35 5 2 GBPINR 29-May-12 86.5200 86.9800 86.2600 86.8175 10482 601.85 6952 1348 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 86.8000 87.4450 86.7300 87.2425 6553 259.41 2981 271 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 87.1800 87.7000 87.1800 87.6350 851 57.79 661 71 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 87.4950 88.0000 87.4800 88.0000 49 0.79 9 6 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 88.0000 88.0000 88.0000 88.0000 74 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 89.5000 89.7000 87.2000 88.4000 0 1.77 20 4 JPYINR 29-May-12 67.5400 67.8900 67.0625 67.6525 9754 372.83 5526 1271 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 67.4600 68.1575 67.4425 67.9900 739 46.98 693 237 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 68.4000 68.4000 68.4000 68.4000 90 0.68 10 6 USDINR 29-May-12 53.8550 54.1475 53.7100 54.0700 1617762 105264.00 1951924 48609 USDINR 27-Jun-12 54.1425 54.4475 54.0150 54.3600 366828 5742.68 105931 3380 USDINR 27-Jul-12 54.4800 54.7500 54.3200 54.6775 100406 1520.93 27934 809 USDINR 29-Aug-12 54.6425 55.0500 54.6000 54.9625 69629 958.05 17492 281 USDINR 26-Sep-12 54.9200 55.2500 54.8375 55.1700 23538 163.70 2975 72 USDINR 29-Oct-12 55.2025 55.5175 55.1800 55.4150 11370 45.59 825 35 USDINR 27-Nov-12 55.4000 55.7675 55.4000 55.5900 8562 4.94 89 12 USDINR 27-Dec-12 55.7875 56.0300 55.6600 55.7400 31874 22.63 406 14 USDINR 29-Jan-13 56.0000 56.2000 56.0000 56.1500 20849 0.28 5 5 USDINR 26-Feb-13 56.0000 56.3450 55.9500 56.2500 34538 1.01 18 7 USDINR 27-Mar-13 56.2000 56.4475 56.2000 56.3900 37594 3.77 67 12 USDINR 26-Apr-13 56.4000 56.6950 56.3975 56.5300 47973 225.39 3995 80 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)