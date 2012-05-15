May 15 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 110,989.7 million rupees Open interest* : 2,427,787 Total Traded Quantity : 2,042,065 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-May-12 69.5925 69.6100 69.0375 69.2500 33661 1645.08 23747 3183 EURINR 27-Jun-12 69.7000 69.7600 69.4175 69.6075 6390 64.30 923 191 EURINR 27-Jul-12 69.0200 70.0500 69.0200 69.9900 1383 6.93 99 14 EURINR 26-Sep-12 70.5100 70.5100 70.5100 70.5100 138 0.07 1 1 GBPINR 29-May-12 87.2800 87.4000 86.4500 86.4975 9911 432.17 4980 1838 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 87.7900 87.8475 86.8550 86.9150 7519 225.37 2583 672 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 87.6000 87.6000 87.5000 87.5000 849 0.18 2 2 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 88.1000 88.2500 88.1000 88.2500 76 0.18 2 2 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 89.5000 89.7000 87.2000 88.4000 5 1.77 20 5 JPYINR 29-May-12 67.9000 68.2000 67.3000 67.4600 10315 344.76 5107 1283 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 68.1425 68.1425 67.6600 67.8025 750 62.93 928 261 USDINR 29-May-12 54.1725 54.2850 53.8125 53.9475 1590213 99322.29 1840361 51002 USDINR 27-Jun-12 54.4600 54.5950 54.1200 54.2325 366755 6481.31 119439 4091 USDINR 27-Jul-12 54.8975 54.8975 54.4300 54.5300 111080 1714.20 31412 669 USDINR 29-Aug-12 55.3000 55.3000 54.7500 54.8300 71871 363.14 6620 155 USDINR 26-Sep-12 55.0000 55.1750 55.0000 55.0500 23849 124.25 2255 64 USDINR 29-Oct-12 55.3325 55.3325 55.2925 55.2925 11611 27.22 492 14 USDINR 27-Nov-12 55.6200 55.6200 55.5025 55.5050 8726 10.60 191 9 USDINR 27-Dec-12 55.9350 56.0300 55.6300 55.6425 31849 23.15 416 29 USDINR 29-Jan-13 55.7800 55.8800 55.7300 55.8800 21133 16.40 294 14 USDINR 26-Feb-13 56.1200 56.1200 55.9000 55.9000 34538 5.70 102 12 USDINR 27-Mar-13 56.2250 56.3300 56.1000 56.2300 37798 71.73 1276 25 USDINR 26-Apr-13 56.8000 56.8000 56.3025 56.4400 47367 45.98 815 44 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)