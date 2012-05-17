May 17 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National
Stock Exchange on Thursday.
Summary:
Total Traded Value : 111,455.5 million rupees
Open interest* : 2,600,525
Total Traded Quantity : 2,034,977
Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of
Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades
---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------
EURINR 29-May-12 69.4100 69.9900 69.1600 69.2425 27651 440.58 6355 1819
EURINR 27-Jun-12 69.7325 69.8400 69.5500 69.6400 6494 42.53 610 153
EURINR 27-Jul-12 70.0000 70.1000 69.9600 69.9600 1435 2.80 40 11
EURINR 27-Dec-12 71.6000 71.7000 71.6000 71.7000 55 0.21 3 3
EURINR 26-Apr-13 72.0000 72.3000 72.0000 72.3000 9 0.14 2 2
GBPINR 29-May-12 86.9125 86.9125 86.3775 86.4775 11664 334.59 3863 1707
GBPINR 27-Jun-12 87.1500 87.2600 86.8525 86.9850 8978 84.58 971 472
GBPINR 27-Jul-12 87.3900 87.6300 87.3000 87.3300 852 6.03 69 46
GBPINR 26-Sep-12 88.4000 88.5000 88.2000 88.2975 90 2.47 28 12
GBPINR 26-Apr-13 89.9000 89.9000 89.9000 89.9000 0 0.45 5 5
JPYINR 29-May-12 67.6900 68.1250 67.5000 68.0550 10460 446.99 6582 2126
JPYINR 27-Jun-12 68.0700 68.5050 68.0275 68.4500 1448 120.09 1759 532
JPYINR 27-Jul-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 68.1500 179 6.88 100 2
USDINR 29-May-12 54.5800 54.6975 54.3300 54.6150 1637433 100168.00 1836635 51202
USDINR 27-Jun-12 54.8000 55.0025 54.6350 54.9425 464908 7274.61 132654 4719
USDINR 27-Jul-12 55.1850 55.3100 54.9425 55.2475 130751 1297.66 23531 796
USDINR 29-Aug-12 55.3500 55.6000 55.2500 55.5125 79441 308.42 5567 163
USDINR 26-Sep-12 55.5500 55.8425 55.5500 55.7725 26728 85.58 1537 60
USDINR 29-Oct-12 55.8200 56.1000 55.7500 56.0325 16933 102.74 1836 41
USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.0100 56.3075 56.0000 56.3075 9044 11.71 208 10
USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.5500 56.5500 56.1025 56.4500 31929 13.02 231 29
USDINR 29-Jan-13 56.4700 56.7900 56.4700 56.7500 21054 5.76 102 10
USDINR 26-Feb-13 56.6500 56.9700 56.6100 56.7900 30310 285.72 5033 32
USDINR 27-Mar-13 56.8100 57.2000 56.8100 57.0000 37950 122.79 2159 45
USDINR 26-Apr-13 57.0000 57.3000 57.0000 57.1250 44729 291.14 5097 65
# in million rupees
* Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours.
Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month.
SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India
