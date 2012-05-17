BRIEF-Lakshmi Vilas Bank appoints B K Manjunath as chairman

* Says Lakshmi Vilas Bank appoints B K Manjunath as chairman Source text- (Lakshmi Vilas Bank has informed the stock exchange that subsequent to the approval granted by the Reserve Bank of India, the Board of Directors of the Bank, at their meeting held on 06.06.2017, have co-opted Mr. B K Manjunath as additional Director in the category of Non- Executive and Independent Director and also appointed him as the part-time Chairman of the Bank for a tenure of three years) Further company coverage: