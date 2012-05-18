May 18 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 151,242.0 million rupees Open interest* : 2,679,145 Total Traded Quantity : 2,745,679 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-May-12 69.3000 69.6400 69.1900 69.2950 27772 836.08 12044 2512 EURINR 27-Jun-12 69.9000 70.0100 69.6000 69.6300 6899 154.99 2222 408 EURINR 27-Jul-12 70.2525 70.2525 69.9325 70.0500 1714 34.79 496 58 GBPINR 29-May-12 86.3350 86.6850 85.9925 86.0875 11865 590.93 6845 2607 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 86.9250 87.1500 86.5775 86.6250 9435 215.13 2479 799 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 87.3800 87.5000 87.0075 87.0400 973 17.39 199 82 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 87.5000 87.5000 87.5000 87.5000 49 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 88.0000 88.0000 88.0000 88.0000 89 0.09 1 1 JPYINR 29-May-12 68.4850 69.3500 68.4850 68.6650 10637 486.51 7057 2153 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 69.2300 69.7325 69.0000 69.0825 1745 64.66 932 330 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 69.6300 69.8000 69.5500 69.5500 229 5.64 81 14 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 70.9500 70.9500 67.3000 67.3000 101 1.11 16 2 USDINR 29-May-12 54.6875 55.0150 54.4925 54.5350 1653447 131179.00 2393684 59773 USDINR 27-Jun-12 55.0200 55.3225 54.8125 54.8500 502447 13676.97 248121 7608 USDINR 27-Jul-12 55.3500 55.6300 55.1300 55.1725 148662 2564.48 46247 1335 USDINR 29-Aug-12 55.6425 55.9175 55.4450 55.4675 81745 823.31 14785 389 USDINR 26-Sep-12 56.0000 56.1575 55.6825 55.6925 28082 207.12 3703 127 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.2775 56.3900 55.9200 55.9325 17738 157.99 2813 71 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.4775 56.5900 56.1775 56.1775 9129 12.06 214 16 USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.8000 56.8000 56.3500 56.3500 31965 3.50 62 12 USDINR 29-Jan-13 56.7525 57.1400 56.5200 56.5500 21056 0.79 14 7 USDINR 26-Feb-13 57.3500 57.3500 56.8000 56.8000 30310 91.63 1608 8 USDINR 27-Mar-13 57.5000 57.5000 56.9500 56.9500 38236 29.49 516 33 USDINR 26-Apr-13 57.4000 57.5500 57.1200 57.1475 44820 88.32 1539 39 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)