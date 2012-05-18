BRIEF-Pidilite Industries says Pidilite USA enters into agreement with Niteo Products LLC
* Pidilite USA (PUSA) entered into agreement with Niteo Products LLC, USA for sale of business of cyclo division of pusa
May 18 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 151,242.0 million rupees Open interest* : 2,679,145 Total Traded Quantity : 2,745,679 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-May-12 69.3000 69.6400 69.1900 69.2950 27772 836.08 12044 2512 EURINR 27-Jun-12 69.9000 70.0100 69.6000 69.6300 6899 154.99 2222 408 EURINR 27-Jul-12 70.2525 70.2525 69.9325 70.0500 1714 34.79 496 58 GBPINR 29-May-12 86.3350 86.6850 85.9925 86.0875 11865 590.93 6845 2607 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 86.9250 87.1500 86.5775 86.6250 9435 215.13 2479 799 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 87.3800 87.5000 87.0075 87.0400 973 17.39 199 82 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 87.5000 87.5000 87.5000 87.5000 49 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 88.0000 88.0000 88.0000 88.0000 89 0.09 1 1 JPYINR 29-May-12 68.4850 69.3500 68.4850 68.6650 10637 486.51 7057 2153 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 69.2300 69.7325 69.0000 69.0825 1745 64.66 932 330 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 69.6300 69.8000 69.5500 69.5500 229 5.64 81 14 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 70.9500 70.9500 67.3000 67.3000 101 1.11 16 2 USDINR 29-May-12 54.6875 55.0150 54.4925 54.5350 1653447 131179.00 2393684 59773 USDINR 27-Jun-12 55.0200 55.3225 54.8125 54.8500 502447 13676.97 248121 7608 USDINR 27-Jul-12 55.3500 55.6300 55.1300 55.1725 148662 2564.48 46247 1335 USDINR 29-Aug-12 55.6425 55.9175 55.4450 55.4675 81745 823.31 14785 389 USDINR 26-Sep-12 56.0000 56.1575 55.6825 55.6925 28082 207.12 3703 127 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.2775 56.3900 55.9200 55.9325 17738 157.99 2813 71 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.4775 56.5900 56.1775 56.1775 9129 12.06 214 16 USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.8000 56.8000 56.3500 56.3500 31965 3.50 62 12 USDINR 29-Jan-13 56.7525 57.1400 56.5200 56.5500 21056 0.79 14 7 USDINR 26-Feb-13 57.3500 57.3500 56.8000 56.8000 30310 91.63 1608 8 USDINR 27-Mar-13 57.5000 57.5000 56.9500 56.9500 38236 29.49 516 33 USDINR 26-Apr-13 57.4000 57.5500 57.1200 57.1475 44820 88.32 1539 39 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)
BANGKOK, June 8 Prices of Thai rice hit their highest in nearly four years while those of the Vietnamese grain rose to their strongest in more than two years on strong demand from key importing countries, traders said on Thursday.