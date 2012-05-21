May 21 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 114,996.2 million rupees Open interest* : 2,824,281 Total Traded Quantity : 2,079,446 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-May-12 69.6400 70.3400 69.6400 70.2825 26564 1358.00 19402 3369 EURINR 27-Jun-12 70.0925 70.7100 70.0925 70.6500 10378 588.52 8363 1026 EURINR 27-Jul-12 70.7025 71.0500 70.5500 71.0025 2190 61.85 873 87 EURINR 29-Aug-12 70.9750 71.3425 70.8550 71.3425 910 30.81 433 51 EURINR 26-Sep-12 71.5000 71.5000 71.5000 71.5000 148 0.36 5 1 EURINR 27-Dec-12 72.2500 72.2500 72.2500 72.2500 59 0.29 4 1 GBPINR 29-May-12 86.3150 87.1350 86.2800 87.0425 12215 558.62 6444 2639 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 86.9200 87.7050 86.9150 87.5675 9449 205.85 2361 882 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 87.1275 88.0000 87.1275 88.0000 994 10.36 118 28 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 87.7500 87.7500 87.7500 87.7500 49 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 87.2500 88.4500 87.2500 88.4500 90 0.18 2 2 JPYINR 29-May-12 68.8500 69.4900 68.7350 69.3975 10125 435.10 6295 1894 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 69.2675 69.8875 69.1500 69.7800 1916 87.83 1262 528 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 69.6150 70.3400 69.6150 70.1250 231 0.49 7 6 USDINR 29-May-12 54.5400 55.1225 54.5225 55.0700 1744241 98184.64 1790443 48106 USDINR 27-Jun-12 54.9350 55.4400 54.8325 55.4000 538967 8923.60 161760 5668 USDINR 27-Jul-12 55.2000 55.7500 55.1525 55.7075 162609 2404.39 43332 1132 USDINR 29-Aug-12 55.5200 56.0500 55.5200 56.0175 84746 1269.32 22791 427 USDINR 26-Sep-12 55.7700 56.3225 55.7700 56.2550 24516 539.32 9638 192 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.0850 56.5600 56.0850 56.4900 17838 93.39 1661 73 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.3700 56.7000 56.3050 56.6525 9322 29.67 525 22 USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.5000 56.9500 56.5000 56.8950 32066 14.07 248 24 USDINR 29-Jan-13 56.9000 57.1000 56.9000 57.1000 21056 0.17 3 3 USDINR 26-Feb-13 57.0000 57.4000 57.0000 57.3625 30305 0.51 9 9 USDINR 27-Mar-13 57.0500 57.7000 57.0400 57.5250 38054 28.17 492 55 USDINR 26-Apr-13 56.7100 57.9225 56.7100 57.6950 45243 170.70 2974 104 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)