May 22 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 183,497.2 million rupees Open interest* : 2,753,181 Total Traded Quantity : 3,309,111 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29/05/2012 69.8625 70.8200 69.8600 70.7750 24978 1203.53 17091 3585 EURINR 27/06/2012 70.2500 71.2000 70.1725 71.1625 8828 246.50 3478 836 EURINR 27/07/2012 71.7950 71.7950 70.8800 71.4575 2266 11.63 163 31 EURINR 29/08/2012 71.5400 71.7600 71.5250 71.7500 904 2.08 29 10 EURINR 26/09/2012 71.7500 71.7500 71.7500 71.7500 153 0.36 5 4 EURINR 29/10/2012 72.0000 72.0000 72.0000 72.0000 19 0.36 5 1 GBPINR 29/05/2012 86.5150 87.5500 86.5150 87.4950 11799 480.55 5517 2500 GBPINR 27/06/2012 87.2950 88.0975 87.2000 87.9850 9323 81.46 930 516 GBPINR 27/07/2012 87.8875 88.4000 87.8875 88.4000 1029 4.58 52 24 GBPINR 29/08/2012 87.9800 88.7000 87.9800 88.6975 72 2.83 32 15 GBPINR 26/09/2012 88.4000 88.4000 88.4000 88.4000 91 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 27/03/2013 87.5000 88.8000 87.5000 88.1500 0 1.76 20 2 JPYINR 29/05/2012 69.1500 69.6050 68.7175 69.5100 9764 569.45 8215 2408 JPYINR 27/06/2012 69.2425 69.9500 69.2425 69.8500 1718 156.46 2247 793 JPYINR 27/07/2012 69.9925 70.3300 69.9500 70.3300 377 14.43 206 66 JPYINR 29/08/2012 70.0000 70.2500 70.0000 70.2500 131 2.52 36 10 USDINR 29/05/2012 54.7950 55.5325 54.6250 55.4975 1590640 155321.00 2815619 72251 USDINR 27/06/2012 55.2200 55.8400 54.9550 55.8125 583262 15131.31 272546 11398 USDINR 27/07/2012 55.4000 56.1700 55.2900 56.1275 165979 5042.58 90175 2217 USDINR 29/08/2012 55.7500 56.4900 55.7400 56.4550 123233 4234.91 75398 1458 USDINR 26/09/2012 56.0700 56.7100 56.0100 56.6825 25187 352.13 6247 251 USDINR 29/10/2012 56.3500 56.9550 56.3500 56.9250 17788 155.49 2745 109 USDINR 27/11/2012 56.5925 57.1500 56.5475 57.0850 9777 68.93 1213 35 USDINR 27/12/2012 56.7500 57.3975 56.7000 57.3500 32980 73.62 1288 27 USDINR 29/01/2013 57.3000 57.5000 57.1600 57.1600 21066 2.18 38 5 USDINR 26/02/2013 57.4000 58.0300 57.3500 57.9350 30303 1.96 34 13 USDINR 27/03/2013 57.0000 58.2000 57.0000 58.0900 38148 16.73 289 50 USDINR 26/04/2013 57.4000 58.4000 57.4000 58.2475 43366 317.83 5492 122 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)