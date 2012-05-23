May 23 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 193,214.64 million rupees Open interest* : 2,771,813 Total Traded Quantity : 3,430,963 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-May-12 70.7500 71.1500 70.4025 70.9300 23510 875.12 12355 3276 EURINR 27-Jun-12 71.0275 71.4650 70.8225 71.3175 9041 114.24 1604 581 EURINR 27-Jul-12 71.6500 71.8675 71.6000 71.6400 2411 23.61 329 69 EURINR 29-Aug-12 71.8725 72.1000 71.8700 72.1000 938 3.31 46 22 EURINR 26-Sep-12 72.3500 72.3500 72.3500 72.3500 158 0.36 5 1 EURINR 27-Dec-12 72.7000 73.0000 72.7000 73.0000 64 0.36 5 2 GBPINR 29-May-12 87.8875 88.4400 87.5800 88.1425 11616 546.21 6203 2555 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 88.3000 88.8850 88.1825 88.6200 9333 206.83 2335 760 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 88.8000 89.2725 88.8000 89.1550 1223 28.24 317 72 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 89.2000 89.5000 89.1325 89.5000 75 1.52 17 14 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 89.3500 89.7000 89.3500 89.7000 102 1.25 14 12 JPYINR 29-May-12 69.9900 70.9225 69.7800 70.5950 9457 891.52 12673 3779 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 70.3500 71.1750 70.2000 70.9350 2993 348.06 4923 1310 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 70.9500 71.5000 70.9500 71.3900 443 9.18 129 39 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 71.7500 71.7500 71.7500 71.7500 137 0.43 6 1 USDINR 29-May-12 55.6000 56.2750 55.5800 56.0675 1488305 153133.00 2734739 75835 USDINR 27-Jun-12 56.0075 56.5850 55.8775 56.3825 659283 24742.51 439396 14748 USDINR 27-Jul-12 56.3675 56.9175 56.2000 56.6850 189182 7618.84 134350 2910 USDINR 29-Aug-12 56.7500 57.2450 56.5275 57.0075 138287 2891.22 50754 1187 USDINR 26-Sep-12 57.0500 57.4725 56.7375 57.2225 26663 491.85 8594 366 USDINR 29-Oct-12 57.2075 57.7000 57.1000 57.4800 22687 541.36 9406 179 USDINR 27-Nov-12 57.3050 57.9425 57.3050 57.7425 10830 107.06 1857 71 USDINR 27-Dec-12 57.5000 58.3000 57.5000 57.8875 34126 101.36 1749 70 USDINR 29-Jan-13 58.0000 58.3300 58.0000 58.1500 21161 14.63 251 14 USDINR 26-Feb-13 58.4000 58.6000 58.1000 58.5000 29801 138.96 2373 28 USDINR 27-Mar-13 58.2050 58.8775 58.2050 58.6625 36470 309.45 5271 74 USDINR 26-Apr-13 58.7500 59.2000 58.3875 58.9175 43517 74.16 1262 87 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)