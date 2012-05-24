May 24 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 192,391.44 million rupees Open interest* : 2,735,194 Total Traded Quantity : 3,411,399 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-May-12 70.7425 70.9125 69.9875 70.0650 19227 1509.25 21409 3456 EURINR 27-Jun-12 71.0225 71.2725 70.4000 70.4450 10862 396.53 5588 566 EURINR 27-Jul-12 71.3500 71.4750 70.8700 70.8700 2457 7.54 106 17 EURINR 29-Aug-12 71.2750 71.2750 71.2550 71.2650 936 0.14 2 2 EURINR 29-Oct-12 72.0000 72.0000 72.0000 72.0000 19 0.07 1 1 EURINR 26-Apr-13 74.8000 74.8000 74.8000 74.8000 4 0.37 5 1 GBPINR 29-May-12 88.4025 88.4200 87.2900 87.3675 11178 513.00 5835 2729 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 88.5725 88.8800 87.8000 87.8650 9426 167.08 1889 757 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 89.0000 89.1000 88.2000 88.3825 1205 3.72 42 26 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 89.2000 89.2000 88.9000 88.9000 72 0.45 5 5 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 89.0000 89.0000 89.0000 89.0000 102 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 91.7000 91.7000 91.7000 91.7000 50 4.59 50 1 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 87.5000 88.8000 87.5000 88.1500 0 1.76 20 2 JPYINR 29-May-12 70.6475 71.3475 70.1175 70.1675 9529 416.67 5905 2465 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 71.2000 71.3000 70.5025 70.5450 3116 131.10 1847 820 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 71.4500 71.4850 71.1000 71.1000 445 1.71 24 8 USDINR 29-May-12 56.2050 56.4150 55.6650 55.7175 1390106 161025.00 2869942 77705 USDINR 27-Jun-12 56.4600 56.7400 55.9900 56.0350 703542 21714.16 384779 14464 USDINR 27-Jul-12 56.7425 57.0700 56.3125 56.3575 209831 3794.22 66902 1753 USDINR 29-Aug-12 57.0200 57.3675 56.6325 56.6550 136450 1480.73 25967 700 USDINR 26-Sep-12 57.3150 57.5900 56.8225 56.8775 27899 294.11 5147 213 USDINR 29-Oct-12 57.5500 57.8000 57.0800 57.1325 23213 149.96 2613 88 USDINR 27-Nov-12 57.6500 58.0575 57.3500 57.3525 12354 175.11 3031 45 USDINR 27-Dec-12 58.0000 58.4000 57.4150 57.4150 34263 13.75 238 29 USDINR 29-Jan-13 58.3000 58.4900 57.6800 57.6800 21439 50.84 871 20 USDINR 26-Feb-13 58.2200 58.7500 57.9500 57.9500 29801 1.57 27 5 USDINR 27-Mar-13 58.3875 58.9100 58.2350 58.3425 35704 380.24 6470 71 USDINR 26-Apr-13 59.2000 59.2000 58.3250 58.5500 41964 157.68 2683 62 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)