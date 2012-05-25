May 25 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 215,846.54 million rupees Open interest* : 2,868,885 Total Traded Quantity : 3,866,010 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-May-12 70.1325 70.2500 69.5100 69.6575 18201 1122.95 16084 3587 EURINR 27-Jun-12 70.1250 70.6400 69.8525 70.0050 11640 226.84 3236 843 EURINR 27-Jul-12 70.5400 70.5400 70.2600 70.3275 2519 8.44 120 31 EURINR 29-Aug-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 71.2550 911 1.76 25 1 EURINR 26-Sep-12 70.7925 70.8000 70.7925 70.8000 208 3.54 50 6 GBPINR 29-May-12 87.5300 87.8000 86.5425 86.8850 10264 631.26 7255 2913 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 88.0025 88.1375 87.0250 87.3475 9403 191.49 2189 930 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 88.3000 88.3100 87.3900 87.6500 1228 5.80 66 28 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 88.1000 88.1000 88.1000 88.1000 74 0.18 2 1 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 88.4000 88.4000 88.3000 88.4000 105 0.97 11 5 JPYINR 29-May-12 70.5975 70.5975 69.3000 69.6275 9421 580.45 8324 3294 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 70.7425 70.7425 69.6375 69.9775 3682 204.22 2916 1139 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 70.6300 70.6300 70.0975 70.3250 461 2.60 37 23 USDINR 29-May-12 55.9050 56.0925 55.1975 55.3975 1363603 175339.00 3155252 76199 USDINR 27-Jun-12 56.1850 56.4050 55.5225 55.7225 856891 30661.31 548754 17919 USDINR 27-Jul-12 56.6900 56.7200 55.8425 56.0300 220320 4071.24 72461 2195 USDINR 29-Aug-12 57.0000 57.0475 56.1150 56.2875 135275 1779.21 31487 784 USDINR 26-Sep-12 57.2950 57.2950 56.3325 56.5475 30036 309.74 5467 249 USDINR 29-Oct-12 57.4500 57.4500 56.6150 56.8075 18213 388.97 6815 126 USDINR 27-Nov-12 57.2500 57.2850 56.8700 56.9400 12285 7.32 128 14 USDINR 27-Dec-12 57.7000 58.0875 57.1000 57.1000 34630 37.31 651 33 USDINR 29-Jan-13 57.7075 57.7075 57.4400 57.4500 21359 4.65 81 12 USDINR 26-Feb-13 58.1500 58.1500 57.5000 57.5000 29951 20.35 352 13 USDINR 27-Mar-13 58.6500 58.6500 57.7500 57.9500 35965 194.51 3346 89 USDINR 26-Apr-13 59.0000 59.0000 57.9500 58.0975 42240 52.41 901 91 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)