May 28 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 190,651.7 million rupees Open interest* : 2,776,605 Total Traded Quantity : 3,429,979 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-May-12 69.5075 69.7050 69.2500 69.4675 17609 602.23 8664 1929 EURINR 27-Jun-12 69.7325 69.9800 69.6300 69.7025 13420 277.51 3974 808 EURINR 27-Jul-12 70.0100 70.2950 69.9450 69.9625 2616 9.12 130 37 EURINR 29-Aug-12 70.4875 70.6000 70.2575 70.5000 913 7.61 108 27 GBPINR 29-May-12 86.8075 86.8900 86.3500 86.6575 13084 1167.29 13470 3310 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 87.0975 87.2500 86.8150 87.0050 9710 322.67 3706 984 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 87.1925 87.6000 87.1925 87.3275 1246 2.01 23 13 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 87.9000 87.9000 87.9000 87.9000 74 0.53 6 3 JPYINR 29-May-12 69.4900 69.7450 69.2550 69.5725 8700 618.93 8899 2997 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 69.7450 70.0100 69.6300 69.8375 4901 365.49 5234 1755 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 69.8875 70.3000 69.8875 69.9625 574 21.12 301 55 USDINR 29-May-12 55.3500 55.3800 55.0000 55.2175 989290 137432.00 2488911 52239 USDINR 27-Jun-12 55.5875 55.6575 55.3200 55.4675 1130122 44428.42 800359 17585 USDINR 27-Jul-12 55.8650 55.9375 55.6300 55.7600 229611 2834.19 50799 1765 USDINR 29-Aug-12 56.1475 56.2375 55.9400 56.0375 134164 1400.70 24972 705 USDINR 26-Sep-12 56.3475 56.4400 56.1400 56.3150 31953 454.48 8071 203 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.6250 56.6900 56.3775 56.5400 17752 138.72 2453 81 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.6100 56.8925 56.6100 56.7950 12349 3.92 69 8 USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.8200 57.1700 56.8200 56.9500 31363 255.82 4486 44 USDINR 29-Jan-13 56.8000 57.3125 56.8000 57.3125 21358 1.03 18 4 USDINR 26-Feb-13 57.4100 57.7000 57.1500 57.7000 29751 11.62 203 7 USDINR 27-Mar-13 57.6500 57.8975 57.5000 57.5625 34443 179.19 3103 45 USDINR 26-Apr-13 58.1900 58.2000 57.7500 57.9625 41602 117.12 2020 98 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India