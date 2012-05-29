May 29 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 213,481.8 million rupees Open interest* : 3,059,850 Total Traded Quantity : 3,808,925 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-May-12 69.2600 69.7750 69.2100 69.7200 13733 913.71 13114 1815 EURINR 27-Jun-12 69.5075 70.2200 69.5075 70.1300 18530 1081.48 15461 3102 EURINR 27-Jul-12 70.3000 70.4625 70.0500 70.4475 2683 17.16 244 90 EURINR 29-Aug-12 70.5000 70.6525 70.5000 70.6525 923 0.92 13 5 GBPINR 29-May-12 86.7475 87.2400 86.7475 87.1950 10275 497.18 5707 1735 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 87.1600 87.8500 87.1600 87.7400 11084 670.26 7662 3159 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 86.8300 88.1500 86.8300 88.0250 1334 15.55 177 78 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 87.7000 88.4000 87.7000 88.4000 78 0.44 5 4 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 88.5000 88.5000 88.5000 88.5000 107 0.18 2 2 JPYINR 29-May-12 69.6650 70.0200 69.6600 69.9175 5448 441.69 6321 1491 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 69.9150 70.4350 69.8800 70.3550 6215 424.64 6053 2382 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 70.1225 70.7750 70.1225 70.5775 732 14.29 203 39 USDINR 29-May-12 55.3325 55.6575 55.3325 55.6050 882881 68589.60 1234320 22206 USDINR 27-Jun-12 55.5700 56.1150 55.5700 56.0125 1479583 130655.00 2339429 54620 USDINR 27-Jul-12 55.8700 56.3700 55.8700 56.2775 271850 7046.96 125555 3941 USDINR 29-Aug-12 56.0300 56.6300 56.0300 56.5650 134112 1440.20 25554 799 USDINR 26-Sep-12 56.4625 56.8500 56.4025 56.7525 33748 564.24 9973 251 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.8050 57.1000 56.6600 56.9600 18064 113.40 1995 83 USDINR 27-Nov-12 57.0000 57.3000 57.0000 57.2775 13704 92.88 1621 81 USDINR 27-Dec-12 57.5000 57.5000 57.2500 57.3950 31430 61.53 1072 29 USDINR 29-Jan-13 57.5700 57.5800 57.5700 57.5800 21389 1.78 31 2 USDINR 26-Feb-13 57.7700 57.8000 57.7500 57.8000 28229 87.93 1522 8 USDINR 27-Mar-13 58.0000 58.1400 57.7300 58.0825 34457 9.94 172 11 USDINR 26-Apr-13 58.2500 58.5000 58.1000 58.3550 39226 737.44 12659 126 USDINR 29-May-13 58.2500 58.5825 58.2500 58.5825 35 3.51 60 6 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)