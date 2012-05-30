May 30 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 147,110.9 million rupees Open interest* : 2,039,926 Total Traded Quantity : 2,595,062 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Jun-12 70.0950 70.3525 69.9800 70.2275 22332 766.10 10910 2373 EURINR 27-Jul-12 70.4200 70.6450 70.3000 70.5575 2705 61.34 870 307 EURINR 29-Aug-12 70.8200 70.9000 70.6525 70.6525 929 6.09 86 7 EURINR 26-Sep-12 71.0000 71.0000 71.0000 71.0000 208 3.62 51 1 EURINR 27-Dec-12 71.6000 71.6000 71.6000 71.6000 64 1.00 14 1 EURINR 29-Jan-13 71.8000 71.8000 71.8000 71.8000 13 0.22 3 1 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 87.8025 88.1200 87.7000 87.9950 11442 922.63 10491 3632 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 88.2850 88.4500 88.1000 88.3925 1362 21.02 238 139 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 88.4075 88.4075 88.4075 88.4075 79 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 89.0000 89.0000 88.7900 88.7900 108 0.18 2 2 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 89.0000 89.0000 89.0000 89.0000 1 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 88.0100 88.0100 88.0100 88.0100 51 0.09 1 1 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 70.7600 71.4500 69.9775 71.3150 7238 592.70 8335 2703 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 70.5000 71.7375 70.5000 71.6025 758 6.72 94 68 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 71.5000 72.0000 71.5000 72.0000 141 0.29 4 4 JPYINR 26-Sep-12 71.6000 71.6000 71.6000 71.6000 1 0.07 1 1 USDINR 27-Jun-12 56.1000 56.5500 56.1000 56.4575 1361884 137411.00 2435405 61933 USDINR 27-Jul-12 56.4725 56.8175 56.4500 56.7150 278200 5007.35 88336 3878 USDINR 29-Aug-12 56.7400 57.0600 56.7000 56.9775 133379 1016.78 17857 866 USDINR 26-Sep-12 57.0175 57.2700 57.0175 57.1850 34388 424.05 7418 266 USDINR 29-Oct-12 57.0000 57.5425 57.0000 57.4050 18141 56.89 991 96 USDINR 27-Nov-12 57.6200 57.7500 57.3000 57.6700 13984 73.15 1270 60 USDINR 27-Dec-12 58.3000 58.3000 57.5000 57.8075 31777 133.21 2303 102 USDINR 29-Jan-13 58.0000 58.1800 57.9000 58.1800 21382 29.93 515 11 USDINR 26-Feb-13 57.2500 58.5000 57.2000 58.5000 25587 269.16 4628 65 USDINR 27-Mar-13 58.1000 58.7300 58.1000 58.5500 35025 164.24 2805 75 USDINR 26-Apr-13 58.3000 58.9050 58.3000 58.8250 38515 129.93 2211 43 USDINR 29-May-13 58.9000 59.2000 58.8050 59.0250 232 13.03 221 24 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)