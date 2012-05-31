May 31 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 185,610.8 million rupees Open interest* : 2,105,079 Total Traded Quantity : 3,274,131 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Jun-12 70.1875 70.2700 69.4300 69.8975 22063 1030.06 14728 3866 EURINR 27-Jul-12 70.4125 70.5350 70.0025 70.1425 3191 58.93 838 256 EURINR 29-Aug-12 70.6800 70.7200 70.4500 70.4500 950 2.75 39 8 EURINR 26-Sep-12 70.9000 70.9500 70.5000 70.5000 219 0.85 12 3 EURINR 27-Dec-12 71.0000 72.0000 71.0000 71.5000 64 0.43 6 4 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 87.9600 88.0600 86.7675 87.3300 11415 698.70 7997 3134 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 88.1000 88.1825 87.1000 87.6175 1320 40.01 457 193 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 88.0025 88.0025 87.8000 87.9500 74 0.97 11 8 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 88.2100 88.2500 88.0000 88.2500 108 0.26 3 3 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 71.9700 72.0400 70.8850 71.4350 8233 867.08 12108 3953 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 72.2025 72.3875 71.2000 71.7850 813 31.93 446 246 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 72.2200 72.2200 71.7000 71.8500 141 0.36 5 5 USDINR 27-Jun-12 56.6000 56.7825 55.9675 56.4200 1392195 169579.00 3004333 74038 USDINR 27-Jul-12 56.9375 57.0400 56.2575 56.7025 296086 8384.10 147782 4533 USDINR 29-Aug-12 57.2500 57.3050 56.5200 56.9800 153153 2604.93 45588 1331 USDINR 26-Sep-12 57.5000 57.6600 56.7525 57.1600 38694 903.61 15794 476 USDINR 29-Oct-12 57.7000 57.7500 56.9800 57.4150 18580 177.81 3094 126 USDINR 27-Nov-12 57.8250 58.0000 57.2300 57.5975 14217 37.98 657 41 USDINR 27-Dec-12 58.1475 58.2000 57.5000 57.9000 32248 42.15 727 45 USDINR 29-Jan-13 58.4000 58.4000 57.8000 58.1000 21382 23.53 403 4 USDINR 26-Feb-13 58.5000 58.5000 58.5000 58.5000 25587 0.59 10 1 USDINR 27-Mar-13 58.5100 58.7500 58.5100 58.6000 35026 0.23 4 4 USDINR 26-Apr-13 59.3000 59.3000 58.2250 58.8200 29072 1086.69 18447 150 USDINR 29-May-13 59.7000 59.7000 58.7825 59.0000 248 37.94 642 17 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)