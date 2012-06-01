Jun 1 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 173,942.3 million rupees Open interest* : 2,234,036 Total Traded Quantity : 3,080,292 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Jun-12 69.6950 69.7450 69.1450 69.2125 21512 913.07 13165 2704 EURINR 27-Jul-12 69.8000 69.8100 69.4900 69.5325 3200 13.93 200 74 EURINR 29-Aug-12 70.0000 70.0000 69.8000 69.8000 960 0.91 13 3 EURINR 27-Nov-12 71.2000 71.2000 70.3000 70.7500 4 0.28 4 2 EURINR 29-Jan-13 74.0000 74.0000 74.0000 74.0000 13 0.07 1 1 EURINR 26-Feb-13 70.0000 72.0000 70.0000 71.0000 69 0.71 10 2 EURINR 27-Mar-13 70.0000 72.0000 70.0000 71.2500 19 0.57 8 5 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 87.0625 87.0625 85.9225 86.0000 11786 912.81 10587 4278 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 87.5700 87.5700 86.3000 86.3650 873 80.07 926 343 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 87.5000 87.5000 86.8275 86.9000 72 0.35 4 4 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 71.8225 72.1700 71.2975 71.7300 8734 653.83 9116 3724 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 71.5825 72.4500 71.5825 72.0175 852 14.44 200 102 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 72.2500 72.2500 72.2275 72.2500 146 0.43 6 5 USDINR 27-Jun-12 56.5000 56.6100 56.0100 56.1475 1546566 159183.00 2831110 73080 USDINR 27-Jul-12 56.8025 56.8025 56.3075 56.3825 275631 9540.27 168882 4560 USDINR 29-Aug-12 57.1200 57.1225 56.5925 56.6625 151549 1432.30 25223 858 USDINR 26-Sep-12 56.9200 57.2275 56.7625 56.7900 38658 639.15 11220 286 USDINR 29-Oct-12 57.1200 57.4425 56.9900 57.0125 18490 63.65 1114 52 USDINR 27-Nov-12 57.2925 57.6500 57.1900 57.2200 13845 167.97 2935 72 USDINR 27-Dec-12 57.7000 57.8975 57.4500 57.5900 31175 100.72 1746 40 USDINR 29-Jan-13 57.8700 58.1000 57.7000 57.7000 21278 20.77 360 7 USDINR 26-Feb-13 57.9700 58.4000 57.9700 58.4000 25587 2.44 42 3 USDINR 27-Mar-13 58.6000 58.6000 58.1500 58.2475 35125 7.05 121 13 USDINR 26-Apr-13 59.3100 60.3100 58.3700 58.5225 27448 173.39 2956 40 USDINR 29-May-13 58.7000 58.9900 58.6000 58.6050 444 20.16 343 13 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)